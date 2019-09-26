Miley Cyrus Paddles & Sunbathes In A Black Bikini Along With Her Dog Beanie During Lake Powell Vacation

Coming off of her relationships with Kaitlynn Carter and Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus has been spending a lot of time with her family. Their most recent jaunt has been to visit the Lake Powell vacation area, where the 26-year-old bonded with her dog, Beanie, as well as her mom, Tish, and her sister, Brandi.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer looked fresh-faced and happy while boating and kayaking with Beanie. The duo seemed to enjoy bonding in nature as Miley paddled while sitting in a small red vessel, her dog just along for the ride. After that, the two chums chilled inside a larger vessel while catching a breeze and a nap under the sun.

For their adventure, Miley sported a black bikini that revealed her taut stomach and a lot of her tattoos, including one that was just under her bustline. Meanwhile, Beanie was in his birthday suit as he seemed to smile while closing his eyes and sticking out his tongue — a trick the dog could have possibly learned from his mistress since that does seem to be her signature move.

Whether it is or it isn’t, Miley and Beanie seemed to enjoy their time away from the fray, as did a number of her 99.5 million Instagram followers. After about one hour of being uploaded, the five-picture pack received more than 600,000 likes and a slew of comments.

“Bean is the luckiest dog in the world,” said a fan, who added three red heart emoji.

“Be happy Miley,” stated a second follower.

“Miley is living the travel adventure pup life I want to live,” mentioned a third fan.

“Queen of nature,” gushed a fourth commenter, who added a red heart emoji.

Earlier on Wednesday, Miley demonstrated more of her kayaking skills as she and Beanie skimmed the water, going from one passageway to another. The pair passed through serene settings that included huge canyons and blue skies.

Again, that four-picture pack on Instagram caused fans to make noise about the upload, with more than 400,000 likes being documented within an hour of the awesome images being shared. Many followers were in awe while others were eager to let Miley know how they felt about these most recent Lake Powell photographs.

“You look so happy,” said one enthusiastic fan.

Loading...

“Smiley Miley,” remarked a second follower.

“Beanie needs a private jet,” suggested a third Instagram user.

“I love you,” stated a fourth fan, who added a red heart emoji to prove his point.

Apparently, Miley has been in an extra-eager social media-posting mood. Earlier on September 25, as Miley climbed up Antelope Canyon, she looked like she had worked up a sweat as she did so while not wearing any shoes.

The entertainer “credited consistency for her incredibly strong and toned body,” stated The Inquisitr, which shared two photographs proving the performer’s prowess in that area.

Stay tuned for more Miley Cyrus adventures as she (hopefully) continues to share these experiences via her social media accounts.