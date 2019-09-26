Lele Pons Shows Off Cleavage In Strapless Top, No Pants & A Black Wig

Lele Pons shared a brand new Instagram post with a new kind of look today, and fans had plenty to say about it in the comment section.

The Instagram sensation was spotted taking a selfie while rocking a strapless top, black wig, and no pants.

The top was black with white, horizontal stripes. It was strapless with a low cut, which allowed Lele to flaunt her cleavage. While the top had a tight fit on her chest, it gave way to a baggier fit.

Meanwhile, she didn’t wear any pants, as she flashed her booty.

But what likely caught her fans’ attention right away, was her brand new hairstyle. Pons opted for a short, black wig for the photo, as she wore her hair down in a middle part. She added a pop of bright color to her outfit with glossy, deep red lipstick and peach eyeshadow.

Lele tugged at her hair with her right hand, while holding the phone with her left.

She asked her fans what they thought of her changing her hair to a dark color, and it prompted many people to leave comments. It was hard to say whether there were more people who voted for her to change her hair, or to keep her hair blond. Either way, there was plenty of love being sent Pons’ way.

“Everything is good on you hun,” said a fan.

“When I saw this photo for the first time I’ve think that you’re Hannah,” said another fan, who may be referring to Hannah Stocking.

Others had questions for Lele.

“Where are you getting all this wigs from?” wondered a follower.

“Where is the pant?” asked another follower.

And one fan, in particular, seemed thrilled to discover something about Lele.

“Omg I found a similarity b/w u and me and it IS- ThE UNORGANIZED ROOM!” they exclaimed.

The update garnered over 1.1 million likes.

It’s also worth noting that Pons shared a short, funny clip a couple of days ago. It was all about girls having a sleepover, as they pulled off raunchy dance moves and shook their bodies.

She joked about what brothers would be doing during such sleepovers. At the end of the clip, a guy was spotted under the bed. He looked excited as he held a camera in his hand with the flash on.

This video proved to be a hit, and received over 6.4 million views, which was 1.4 million more views than her previous video on Instagram.