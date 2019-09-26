Fitness Model Dolly Castro Spills Out Of Lacy, Nude Top In New NSFW Photo

Dolly Castro is sizzling on social media once again.

As those who follow the fitness model on Instagram know, Dolly has a huge following of over 6 million on the platform alone and her star just continues to rise on a weekly basis. While Castro is most well known for flooding her page with bikini shots, she also sizzles in barely-there workout outfits as well. In the most recent photo that was shared on her popular page, Castro puts on a sexy display for her fans.

In the image, the model strikes a pose in Laguna Beach, California. Dolly is all smiles for the shot, standing front and center and leaning against a white railing. The beauty wears her long, dark locks down and slightly waved in the photo in addition to a stunning face full of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss.

The popular model accessorizes the look with a long, gold chained necklace and a diamond ring on her finger. Castro puts her amazing body on full-display in the image as she nearly bursts out of a lacy, nude colored top. Over the NSFW top, the bombshell rocks a pink blazer and matching pink pants that button-up in the middle. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned her a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 21,000 likes and 300-plus comments.

Some followers commented on the shot to let Castro know that she looks absolutely gorgeous while countless others raved over her amazing figure. A few other fans simply flooded the comments section with their choice of emoji.

“My fav Queennnn you look amazing always DOLLLLLLLLL,” one fan gushed.

“These are my favorite colors on you,” another raved with a series of pink heart emoji.

“The real signification of PERFECTION,” another wrote with a black heart emoji.

As her fans know, Dolly has no problem showing off her flawless figure on Instagram. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the stunner posed for a photo with a table and framed photo just behind her. While clad in a sexy two-piece snakeskin set, Dolly showed off her insanely toned legs in a short little skirt with a gold belt wrapped around her waist. On top, she donned a matching snakeskin jacket that hit around her naval and under it, she wore a lacy black top.

Like most of her photos, this one garnered rave reviews with over 33,000 likes and 600-plus comments. Fans can keep up with Dolly by giving her a follow on Instagram.