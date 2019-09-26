Amanda Cerny Gets Cheeky In Tiny Green Shorts As She Leans On A Small Plane

It’s not unusual to see Amanda Cerny flaunting her toned physique, and she was at it again with her newest Instagram update. This time, it was all about her booty, as she rocked a pair of shorts that were arguably too small for her.

Amanda’s shorts were a light green color, with frayed edges. She paired it with a long-sleeved dress shirt, which had thin blue and white horizontal stripes. Plus, the shirt featured pink flowers, that were interspersed throughout.

Cerny leaned forward and popped her booty, as she placed her right arm on the front propeller of a small frame. She accessorized with a pair of light brown-tinted sunglasses, and wore her hair down behind her back. At the same time, she placed her left hand on her hips, and smiled widely for the camera.

The post was geotagged at the Palm Beach County Park Airport, and has received over 293,000 likes in just the first hour it’s been live.

Amanda’s fans raved about the photo in the comment section, with many people referring to the plane behind her.

“They should name a plane after you, not just a plane a airport!” exclaimed a fan.

“The plane doesn’t matter you matter,” insisted another fan.

“If a fly loses its wings is it called a walk?” asked a follower, who seemed to be hoping for a laugh from the model.

Others talked about Cerny’s good looks.

“Pin-up ing!!!! Make a calendar like that. Like the good old days. Send to the troops. #myidea,” suggested a follower.

“Whoah, this is such a cool look!! Beautiful,” said another follower.

And while it looks like Cerny is headed on a plane somewhere right now, it was just yesterday when she shared snaps from the beach. One photo, in particular, received over 549,000 likes. It featured the model and her tiny dog.

Amanda was photographed laying on her stomach in the sand, as her dog sat next to her. Cerny wore a pair of sunglasses again, along with a bright pink bikini top. She pulled her hair back in a high bun.

And that’s not all, as she also posted another pool pic on the same day. This photo showed Amanda sitting on the ground, as she rocked a yellow cami crop top and floral bikini bottoms.

Cerny looked at the camera with her lips slightly parted, and wore her hair down in a middle part.

This update proved to be popular, garnering over 1.7 million likes.