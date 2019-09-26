Kelly Rowland Flaunts Killer Body In Skintight Black Catsuit

Singer and television personality Kelly Rowland recently released a collaboration collection with the activewear brand Fabletics — and the bombshell has been rocking pieces from the collaboration on Instagram to showcase them for her 9.2 million eager followers.

In her latest post, Rowland shared a triple Instagram update that highlighted a versatile piece in her collection — a black, form-fitting catsuit. The first picture from her snap featured Rowland rocking the catsuit with some simple sandals, a delicate gold necklace and hoop earrings, and some sunglasses. She layered a blazer over top of the catsuit to elevate the look, and the end result was stunning. A hint of cleavage peeked over the top of the catsuit, making the look even sexier.

The second snap in the series featured Rowland in just the catsuit and bare feet, having removed the blazer and other accessories. She sat on a tiled outdoor patio area with her legs crossed and her hair natural and full of volume. A huge smile was stretched across her face in the shot and she highlighted how flexible the catsuit would be when doing activities such as yoga.

For the third snap in the series, Rowland showed her fans the gorgeous back of the catsuit — as well as her insane assets. Though the front of the catsuit was all black, the back featured white straps that crisscrossed the open back and showed off some skin. Rowland’s impressive booty was also on full display in the view from behind, proving that she spent plenty of time actually sculpting her body in her workout gear.

Rowland’s followers loved the post featuring yet another outfit from her Fabletics collaboration, and it received over 178,000 likes within just 10 hours. The singer asked her followers to comment telling her how they would choose to style the catsuit, and they filled the comments section with their thoughts.

“I am obsessed with my catsuit! I love it!” one follower commented.

“Cutie pie!!! I love your hair like this! And this bodysuit is EVERYTHING!” another fan said.”Ordered it and can’t wait to receive it!!” one follower said.

Loading...

“So pretty, per usual,” another fan commented.

One fan even flirted with Rowland in the comments section, and said “do you come with this outfit.”

Fans who need a few more pieces of activewear in their closet should check out Rowland’s collaboration with the brand. She has flaunted several of the looks on her Instagram since the collection launched, including a matching purple crop top and legging set that highlighted all her assets and showcased her physique to perfection.