‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Sharon Turns To Rey

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, September 26 brings a shocking moment for Mariah when she seems Amanda. Plus, Sharon finds support from an ex while Summer finds the same thing from her ex.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) meets Amanda (Mishael Morgan), according to SheKnows Soaps. Unfortunately for Mariah, nobody got a chance to warn her about Amanda’s resemblance to Hilary. She is stunned when she sees Amanda, and Amanda seems to lack any compassion at all for anybody in Genoa City who is hurting over how much she looks like the late GC Buzz host. Mariah is in tears about missing Hilary after seeing Amanda, and Mariah admits that even when she hated Hilary, she liked her. One thing most people in town can agree on is they are beyond ready for Amanda to leave, but it does not seem like any of them will get their wish anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) supports Sharon (Sharon Case). The Inquisitr recently reported that Adam (Mark Grossman) sent Sharon away when she refused to be more than friends with him. Sharon hates that she gave up on Adam, but at this point, she realizes that her ex-husband might be a lost cause. Ultimately Rey was right, but instead of shoving it in Sharon’s face, he remains supportive to his ex-girlfriend. She’s ready for a fresh start, but it’s unclear if she and Rey are headed for a fresh start together. Sharon may be prepared to move on to something new, which only includes Rey as a friend.

Finally, Kyle (Michael Mealor) sees Summer (Hunter King) in a new light. He shows extreme compassion for his ex-wife in the wake of Victor’s (Eric Braeden) supposed death. Summer isn’t in on her family’s secret about Victor being alive. She’s still heartbroken, and Summer throws herself into work instead of staying around her family and wallowing in her grief. At one point, Kyle and Victor had a reasonable relationship, but he found himself on Victor’s bad side after the debacle of his and Summer’s incredibly brief marriage earlier this year.

Kyle promised Summer a year of wedded bliss in exchange for her partial live donation to save Lola’s (Sasha Calle) life. They should be married right now. However, after Lola got better, Kyle broke his promise, and he and Lola are married now. At Jabot, Summer became Kyle’s secret weapon, and they’re slowly growing closer the more time that they spend together.