Tom Brady Says Age Catching Up With Him: ‘I Wouldn’t Say I’m A Spring Chicken Anymore’

Father Time may be finally catching up with Tom Brady.

The unusually durable 42-year-old New England Patriots quarterback has been limited in three of the team’s last four practices, and though the dings aren’t enough to put Brady at risk of missing any games, he said that his age is finally starting to show.

“Football is a contact sport. I wouldn’t say I’m a spring chicken anymore,” Brady told reporters on Wednesday, via ESPN. “I’m trying to just feel as great as I can and we’ll see how it goes tomorrow. But I feel pretty good.”

As the report noted, Brady is expected to start on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills as the 3-0 teams battle for AFC East supremacy. The Patriots were a preseason favorite to return to the Super Bowl this year, but despite the usual strong performances from Brady and his offense, it’s been the defense leading the way this year. The Patriots have not given up a touchdown on defense through three games — the first team in the Super Bowl era to do that.

After missing nearly all of the 2008 season with a torn ACL, Brady has been an iron man of a quarterback, rarely missing any time as the New England Patriots have consistently been the top AFC contender. Brady is trying to lead his team to an NFL-record tying fourth consecutive Super Bowl berth, but much of it will rely on the health of the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

This weekend, Brady will head to a venue where he has struggled as of late. Brady has had a difficult time at New Era Field in Buffalo and told reporters this week that he anticipates it being a difficult environment.

“It’s a great environment for football,” he said. “This will be the toughest game we’ve faced, and we’re going to have to play a great game. To go on the road is tough, and certainly early in the game, after their pregame tailgate when they’re a little fired up — they’re pretty loud. We’ve got to execute early. Starting fast, which we’ve actually done a good job with all year, is really important this week.”

Loading...

The 3-0 @Patriots will go on the road and take on the 3-0 Bills in Week 4. Since @TomBrady became a starter in 2001, no QB has more wins at New Era Field (the Bills' home stadium) than he does. pic.twitter.com/13YKBc7htq — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) September 24, 2019

There have already been signs that time is catching up with Tom Brady. As The Inquisitr reported, he was also limited in practice last week with a calf injury, though it didn’t keep him off the field in Sunday’s win over the New York Jets. For all his aches and limited practices, Brady has still shined on the field this year, throwing for 911 yards with 7 touchdowns and no interceptions.