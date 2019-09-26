Fotis Dulos, Suspect In Jennifer Dulos Case, Scolded By Judge

Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos, allegedly failed to keep his GPS ankle bracelet charged.

Fotis Dulos is the estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos, a Connecticut mother-of-five that has been missing since May 24. Jennifer was last seen dropping her children off at school and hasn’t been heard from since. The primary suspects in the case are Fotis and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, who have both been arrested on two separate occasions in connection with the case.

One of the conditions of Fotis’ recent bail was that he was required to wear a GPS tracker on his ankle. He was also supposed to keep the device charged at all times, something he has allegedly failed to do. Earlier this week, Fotis was scolded by the judge presiding over the case, according to the Stamford Advocate.

The stipulation about the ankle monitor was that Fotis could not allow the charge of the device to go below 25 percent. This is something he has reportedly done four times in this past month alone, angering Connecticut judge John Blawie, who threatened to raise Fotis’ bond if this happens again. Fotis’ arrests in connection with the case have already required sky-high bonds, at $500,000 each. Because of the court’s decision to keep tabs on the suspect’s location at all times, they need the device to be operating at full capacity, as Judge Blawie explained.

“A low battery status is not a trivial condition. In a very short period of time after low-battery status, your GPS stops functioning and your movements would therefore be untrackable, and that’s not acceptable.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Fotis and Troconis are facing some major legal trouble as their names continue to come up in connection with Jennifer’s disappearance. While it is important to note that this is not yet a murder investigation, law enforcement doesn’t believe that she will be found alive because they’ve found so much evidence to suggest otherwise.

FBI entering woods of Waveny park with shovels and rakes @FOX61News #JenniferDulos pic.twitter.com/cGd1Jj3Txb — Dave Puglisi (@DavePuglisiTV) June 3, 2019

On the night that Jennifer disappeared, Troconis and Fotis, or at least two people closely resembling them, were caught on video footage driving around town and dropping trash bags into various dumpsters. The bags were later found to contain Jennifer’s bloody clothes. Earlier this month, police found a blood-like substance containing Jennifer’s DNA in one of Fotis’ vehicles.

The pair are both facing two counts of tampering with evidence and one count of interfering with the investigation. They have both pleaded not guilty and Fotis has even done two televised interviews in which he claimed he had nothing to do with his estranged wife’s disappearance.