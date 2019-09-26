Jada Pinkett Smith Looks Smoking Hot In Tight Gold Pants And Skimpy Top

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith stunned her 9 million Instagram followers with a sizzling selfie recently that had jaws dropping. In her latest Instagram update, Jada rocked a golden outfit that made her absolutely glow and had her fans gasping.

For the snap, Jada donned a pair of wide-legged, high-waisted pants that were crafted from a shiny gold material. She paired the statement pants with a shimmering bikini top that flaunted a hint of cleavage and had a sliver of her toned stomach on display. She finished the look off with a gold blazer and held a luxurious white fur coat in one hand, trailing it down a set of stone steps.

Jada wore her hair pulled back for the shot and added a few accessories to spice up the look even more. She rocked several delicate necklaces as well as a pair of large hoop earrings. She posed on a staircase with one hand on her fur coat, one hand on her hip, and served up some major attitude for the camera.

Jada referenced birthday kisses in the caption and she was referring to the birthday of her husband, actor Will Smith. Jada didn’t reveal much more about the story behind the look, but it’s possible that the flawless bombshell embarked on some celebratory festivities with Will.

The duo always appears to be having a blast together and aren’t afraid to goof off. Last month, Jada shared a picture in which she hopped on Will’s back for a piggyback ride while rocking some distressed jeans and orange pointed-toe stiletto heels.

Her Instagram followers absolutely loved the power-packed gold ensemble, and the post received over 56,800 likes within just 45 minutes. Many of her followers took to the comments section to wish Will a happy birthday, or even just shared a string of emoji with Jada. However, many also took the time to shower her with compliments for her stunning outfit.

“I love this picture – I want the pants!” one follower said.

Another commented, “love everything about this look!”

“That outfit needs to be in my closet!!!” another fan said.

“Flawless,” another fan added.

“Givin me disco fever vibes,” one fan commented.

Jada shared the snap just a few hours after her first birthday post in honor of Will’s special day. In her first post, she shared a video of the two of them goofing off together, with shots of their kids, friends and more.

Fans will have to stay tuned to Jada’s Instagram page to see if she posts any more touching tributes in honor of Will’s birthday.