Blake Shelton Couldn’t Name Gwen Stefani’s Signature Song

On September 24, Gwen Stefani talked about Blake Shelton’s inability to name her signature song’s name when she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Actually, host Jimmy egged her on during Gwen’s segment on the NBC show when the singer-songwriter was treated to a video that told the embarrassing tale.

The clip harkened back to when Blake made a recent appearance on The Tonight Show. During his slot, Jimmy had the country singer play a game called “The Name That Song Challenge.” Before he played the clip, Gwen stated that the game “is hard.” She also admitted she had seen the segment when it originally aired, calling it “amazing.”

Then she laughed as Jimmy explained, “Blake didn’t know a song and he should have known it.”

The tune was evident after just a few strains of the instruments were played. Still, Blake’s face was blank, and so apparently was his brain because the song was “Hollaback” girl, a tune every Gwen Stefani knows very well. Jimmy told his band to stop playing, proclaiming what he knew would happen very soon.

“All I know is, Blake is in a lot of trouble.”

The country crooner knew Jimmy was right as he sat on the edge of The Tonight Show set, looking defeated and quite humiliated.

Since that part of the NBC program was pre-taped, Jimmy suggested that they could edit out Blake’s mistake.

Meanwhile, Blake spoke up about his felt.

“I came on the show to promote my new album and now I am going to lose everything…everything in my life.”

After the video finished, Gwen was totally understanding. She stated that her boyfriend is “country” and that “he doesn’t listen to…” The rest of the sentence was understood.

Gwen rocked very long, blond hair parted down the middle as the fashionista chatted with Jimmy early on. Tuesday morning. She was rocking a sexy strapless, two-piece black outfit connected by a panel of netting that matched her fishnet stockings. She wore a gold choker paired with a gold “Stefani” necklace and a third cross necklace, the jewelry she seems to wear for every important occasion.

Her makeup was clean and bright, with her brows perfectly groomed and enhanced and her lashes long and darkened. Her eyeliner was on point and her pout was pale pink, the perfect shade for Gwen’s complexion.

Gwen’s been on the talk show circuit all week, promoting the fresh season of The Voice. On September 23, the “4 in the Morning” hitmaker appeared on Today. During her segment, host Hoda Kobt. admitted she was “obsessed” with Blake.

Apparently, Gwen wasn’t upset by that admission, either. She actually agreed that Blake is “obsession-worthy.”