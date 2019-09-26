‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Camille Kostek Sizzles In Super High-Cut Bikini On The Beach

Cover girl Camille Kostek likely stopped some Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition fans in their tracks when she popped up on the magazine’s Instagram page on Wednesday night. In the video post, the blonde bombshell Camille is wearing a super high-cut black bikini as she’s getting prepped for her shoot and the team is very hands-on. The clip shows one man rubbing her down with what might be sunscreen while another primps her hair. After a couple of seconds of that — in a video that’s been sped up — the 27-year-old beauty is ready for her close-up.

In the comments, several fans expressed a desire to trade places with the men in the videos.

“That’s my dream job,” one admirer wrote. “I’d love to work with her.”

“How do I apply for their job,” another asked.

“These guys have the best job” a third declared.

Others just focused on showing their admiration for Camille’s beauty.

“What a babe,” one commenter wrote.

Others just expressed their feelings with emoji.

Camille is used to getting this type of adoration on her personal posts, and it’s not just when she’s wearing bikinis. As The Inquisitr reported, she got huge amounts of attention when she uploaded a picture of herself rocking a sheer lacy bralette on her page recently. The same happened when she posted shots from her Ocean Drive Magazine shoot in which she’s wearing Versace leggings and crop top combo.

Given her current status as a Sports Illustrated model, Camille has successfully transitioned from her previous role as a cheerleader for The Boston Patriots. But it’s clear that she hasn’t forgotten those roots. In one of her more recent posts, she shared a throwback photo of herself on the field in her old uniform.

“What my game day outfit used to look like,” she wrote. “Now I rock them sweats baby.”

A history with the Boston Patriots is one of the things that she has in common with her boyfriend, the Super Bowl-winning team’s now-retired tight end. As a relationship timeline published by E! Online notes. It appears that Camille and “Gronk” — as he’s fondly known — got together after she retired from cheerleading in 2015. Cheerleaders are forbidden from fraternizing with the players may have played a role in why they never connected beforehand.

“We first got in touch once I resigned from the team,” she said in an interview with Fox News.

“I always knew who he was before I was even a cheerleader. I knew who he was on the roster. I just never paid any mind. Once I resigned is when we finally met.”

But Camille has come a long way from being just “Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend.” She’s a model now with a prestigious magazine cover to her name and the photos on her Instagram page are a visual reminder of why.