Kelly Ripa Stuns In Booty Shorts Throwback With Daughter Lola: ‘I’m The Luckiest To Call You Mine’

Kelly Ripa has delivered another fantastic throwback. The Live! with Kelly and Ryan host has somewhat of an unofficial status as Instagram’s throwback queen – at the rate the old-school updates are coming, the 48-year-old may well find that the platform instigates the status on an official basis. Kelly has posted a photo that ticked boxes for taking fans down memory lane, although this snap likely got fan excited by virtue of it featuring Kelly’s daughter Lola Grace. Lola is known for appearing on a rather scarce basis on her mother’s social media, although the 18-year-old pops up more than she used to.

Today’s photo was out to honor National Daughter Day. It showed the famous blonde looking much younger with her daughter – Lola was still a young child here. The snap saw the two posing and smiling in an outdoor setting. Given the summery wardrobes being donned, it can be assumed that the photo was taken during summer months. Kelly was seen looking casual in a loose white t-shirt paired with a tiny pair of booty shorts in black. The star was wearing flip-flops with her painted toenails visible. Otherwise, though, there wasn’t much in the way of glam.

Lola was seen in a green pair of pants paired with a black shirt. Kelly was hugging her little one and appearing to hold her tight. A caption from Kelly said it all: Lola is a jewel to her.

The update quickly proved popular, racking up over 16,000 likes in just 10 minutes. Kelly might not come with the world’s biggest social media following, but the star has her fans. In fact, it seems that interest in Kelly’s Instagram activity is on the rise, with more and more fans commenting on those epic throwback posts. Earlier this summer, Kelly posted a family throwback of husband Mark Consuelos and the couple’s two sons. Since then, Kelly has posted a throwback of her with one of her little ones in the newborn phase, plus a smashing snap of herself mopping floors in high heels – the Hope & Faith days weren’t forgotten by Kelly’s fans, per The Inquisitr.

Lola seems to have fled the nest. This summer saw Kelly kiss her daughter goodbye as she embarks on the college phase of life. Lola won’t be far, though. With her studies keeping her in New York City, she’ll likely have plenty of chances to go back home and spend precious time with her parents and two brothers.

