Adrienne Bailon Looks Smoking Hot In Tight Vintage Dress That Highlights Her Hourglass Figure

Singer and television personality Adrienne Bailon, who many know for her role on The Real, recently shared an Instagram update that had her 4.5 million Instagram followers drooling.

In the post, Bailon shared four snaps of herself in the same dress, each sexier than the last. The dress Bailon rocked was a vintage piece, as she said in the caption, and it hugged all her curves to perfection. The dress was a deep burgundy shade, and had a form-fitting silhouette that made the most of Bailon’s voluptuous curves. The neckline revealed a hint of cleavage, and her shoulders and arms were on display thanks to the spaghetti straps.

The silhouette of the dress accentuated her hourglass figure, and she accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and strappy sandals to add a few extra inches to her petite frame. She amped up the vixen vibe of the look by rocking a dark lip color as well. In the second snap, Bailon had one hand on her waist as she posed for the camera.

In the fourth and final snap in the series, Bailon lowered her sunglasses slightly, peering at the camera over them in a seductive move. She stood on a staircase with an ornate railing and worked her curves for the camera.

While the background of her photo could be any location, Bailon clarified in the snap that she hadn’t travelled back to New York City for the snap. Instead, she took the shot on the Warner Brothers lot. She shared some thoughts on Sex and the City in the caption as well, filling her fans in on how the vintage dress made her feel like Samantha.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sexy snap, and the post received over 130,000 likes within just one day. Her fans showered her with compliments in the comments section of the post, unable to handle her curves in the stunning dress.

“This matching wine dress + bold lip combo is everything!” one follower said.

“Always looking so gorgeous Mamita,” another fan said.

“Wow beautiful dress and that body.. #goals,” another follower commented.

Yet another fan told Bailon “you are flawless.”

While the dress highlights her figure, Bailon also isn’t afraid to flaunt her voluptuous curves in something a little skimpier. Earlier this month, the bombshell shared a snap of herself in a tiny yellow bikini that had her followers drooling. The babe was spending time with her friend Kourtney Kardashian and celebrating Kourtney’s latest venture, Poosh.