WWE News: Superstar Getting Title Shot After Reports Of Vince McMahon Wanting To ‘Bury’ Him

Either the rumors are wrong or WWE wants to prove them wrong.

In the world of professional wrestling, there are countless rumors and boundless speculation that runs wild and it is mostly due to social media. Most times, it is difficult to determine what is reality and what will never happen, but fans can only really wait and see. In the last week, there were reports that Vince McMahon was trying to purposely “bury” one WWE superstar for some unknown reason, but those rumors appear to have had no merit at all.

Next week is a big one for WWE as they will have the 2019 season premieres for their TV shows and SmackDown is moving to FOX on Friday night. For Monday Night Raw, they are building one huge episode and it will include the United States Championship being defended by AJ Styles against Cedric Alexander.

As reported by The Inquisitr, rumors were flying around that Vince McMahon was purposely trying to bury Alexander on Raw. At Clash of Champions, he lost quite handily to Styles who ended up keeping his title and moving on.

The next night on Raw, Alexander took the clean pin from AJ in a six-man match which saw him partner with The Viking Raiders against The O.C. It was just really strange to see this up-and-coming superstar lose cleanly on multiple occasions in such a short amount of time.

Well, those rumors were out there for all to read online, but were they true? Either WWE read the rumors and knew they had other plans in mind or they simply wanted to prove everyone wrong and it will happen on next week’s Monday Night Raw.

On Wednesday, the official website of WWE revealed that Alexander is going to get another title shot and this will be on the Raw season premiere. The rematch has been confirmed and is set in stone as he will face AJ Styles next week for the WWE U.S. Championship.

The preview for the match makes sure to notate that “The O.C. is never far behind,” but it will be interesting to see what happens on Monday. It is possible that The Viking Raiders could come out to back up their friend if Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows decide to interfere on AJ’s behalf.

It really will never be proven if Vince McMahon was looking to “bury” Cedric Alexander or not, but the rumors had to start somewhere. Either way, the season premiere of Monday Night Raw will see him get another shot at AJ Styles’ U.S. Title and if he wins it, all those rumors will be truly laid to rest.