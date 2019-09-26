Hungarian Fitness Icon Anita Herbert Shows Off Fit Physique In Black Bikini On The Beach

Anita Herbert has made a name for herself in the fitness world, both as a model and influencer, and also as a coach. The Hungarian bombshell often uses her Instagram presence and massive following to share wellness tips, which are often accompanied by motivating photos of her own slamming physique. That was the case earlier this week when the brunette stunner took to the popular social media platform to post a snapshot in which she shows off her chiseled abs and muscular legs in a skimpy bikini, as she paired the image with a lengthy caption about portion control.

In the photo, Herbert is posing with her feet dipped in the crystal-clear waters of a beach on Turks and Caicos Islands, as the geotag she included with her post indicates. The model is rocking a black two-piece bathing suit that consists of a bandeau top that hugs her chest tightly, helping highlight her buxom figure. Herbert teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that sit higher on her sides and lower at the front, in a way that accentuates her full, wide hips by contrasting it with her toned midsection.

Herbert accessorized her look with a pair of mirrored glasses that protect her eyes from the tropical sun while giving her outfit a touch of color.

The Hungary-born fitness icon is wearing her dark brown hair parted in the middle and styled into two side braids that fall down to her waist. As the model indicated via one of the tags she added to her post, her hairstyle is courtesy of Bellami Hair.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Herbert shared with her 2 million Instagram followers — had garnered more than 33,100 likes within about a day of being posted. The same time period also brought in upwards of 470 comments to the photo, proving to be quite a popular post among her followers.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the fitness muse took to the comments section to praise her physique and to engage with her lengthy, informative caption in which she also invites her followers to sign up for her next challenge.

“Looking super cute,” one user wrote, adding a heart eyes emoji to the message.

“I want to join! I always see your videos… you rock!!” another one chimed in, trailing the comment with a smiley blowing a heart kiss.

In addition to coaching and modeling, Herbert also has a bikini line named My Bikinita, which is handmade in Miami, as The Inquisitr previously reported.