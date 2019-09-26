Fitness Model Ariana James Looks Sizzling Hot In Tighter-Than-Skin Red Pants And Matching Top On Instagram

Colombian fitness sensation Ariana James, who enjoys a whopping 1.8 million followership on Instagram, is known for her beautiful looks and amazing body. In fact, any pic or video that Ariana posts on Instagram — irrespective of what she is wearing in it — has a high tendency of going viral. This shows that her fans love to see her in all types of outfits and are not solely attracted to the skin-baring ones.

Taking to her page on Wednesday, September 25, the model shared a new video — filmed for Bang Energy — where she could be seen getting off a car, wearing a pair of tighter-than-skin red pants that she teamed with an off-the-shoulder crop top.

The model accessorized with a pair of black shades and finished her look with white sneakers. She wore minimal makeup to stay true to her signature style and wore her long, silky raven-colored tresses down to pull off a very sexy look.

The stylish, yet hot ensemble perfectly hugged Ariana’s figure and even though there was not a lot of skin-showing, her fans fell in love with the look as can be seen in the comments section.

Within a few hours of going live, the video has racked up more than 261,000 views and over a thousand comments which shows that fans had been eagerly waiting for the hottie to share a new post. That’s not all, but the video also accrued over 60,000 likes — both from followers and passerbys.

“I’ll have a heart attack if I ever see you around Dallas,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“You are an inspiration, love it,” another one wrote.

Meanwhile, a third fan interjected the following remarks to convey his feelings for the model.

“WOW! What a babe! Good morning and have a fantastic day, goddess.”

Other fans, per usual, used words and phrases like “true perfection,” “very beautiful,” “extremely hot,” and “your face is so cute,” to praise the model.

It looks like Ariana is obsessed with the color red these days. A day ago, she shared another picture with her fans where she could be seen rocking a stylish red gym attire with a mesh side panel. To pose for the picture, Ariana squatted on the floor, ran a hand through her hair, looked straight into the camera and left her lips slightly parted to pose for the picture.

As of this writing, the picture has garnered more than 70,000 likes and about 1,100 comments where fans drooled over the model’s hotness and showered her with compliments.

Even though Ariana is obsessed with her health and fitness, she had been diagnosed with hypothyroidism early in her life. Despite that, the model continues to work on her fitness and health, and doesn’t let her condition dictate her life.