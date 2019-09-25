Vanessa Hudgens Looks Stunning In Cheetah Print Dress On Beijing Vacation

Brunette bombshell Vanessa Hudgens has recently traded in the sunny skies of California for a more exotic destination — China. Hudgens is in China at the moment, and made time to visit the Great Wall of China and share a snap with her 35.6 million Instagram followers. Hudgens kept things casual, rocking a floral print dress and combat boots for the excursion. She later shared a few posts rocking the same outfit, having fun at the legendary location.

In addition to seeing the sights, Hudgens is finding time in her schedule to visit a few Chinese restaurants — and was impressed by one of her meals, as she shared with her Instagram followers. Hudgens shared a snap of herself outside a restaurant, looking pensively off into the distance. Small lanterns were lined up on the ground near where she was standing, and she posed in front of a stark white wall with Chinese characters on it.

For the photo, Hudgens rocked a midi-length cheetah print dress with a slight scoop neckline and flowy fit. The ensemble was chic and effortless, and Hudgens looked absolutely stunning in it. She kept the accessories simple, adding just a pair of statement earrings and finishing off the look with black strappy sandals. She pulled her brunette locks up in a messy bun, and left a few strands out to frame her face.

She revealed to her followers in the caption that she ate an amazing vegetarian meal that she was “obsessed” with in the Chinese city.

Her followers loved the peek into her adventures abroad, and the post quickly racked up over 305,000 likes. It even received a like from supermodel Christie Brinkley’s daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook, who fans may recognize from her recent appearance on Dancing With The Stars.

Hudgens hasn’t revealed how long she’ll be in China, but her fans appear to love the vacation content.

“Obsessed with you being in china,” one follower said.

“GOD YES I WAS WAITING FOR A POST WITH THIS DRESS. A WHOLE QUEEN,” another fan exclaimed in the comments section.

Loading...

“I’m obsessed with your outfit,” one fan said.

Another follower wanted to know the specifics of the incredible meal she ate while abroad.

“What was it? I wanna travel one day and would love to know some good veggie spots!”

Fans will have to ensure they’re following Hudgens on Instagram to guarantee that they don’t miss a single one of her snaps from her time in China. The beauty seems to love bringing her followers along for the ride and sharing sneak peeks into her adventures.