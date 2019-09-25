Mick Jagger’s Daughter, Georgia May Jagger, Rocks See-Through Mesh Shirt

Mick Jagger’s daughter, Georgia May Jagger, shared a new Instagram photo recently that showed her rocking a mesh top. The captions revealed that the shoot was for Elle Singapore.

Georgia posed for the shot while sitting down, and propped her left knee up and grabbed it with her right hand. She wore a black, see-through mesh shirt. It had long sleeves that reached her knuckles. The model also wore a black skirt, but it was hard to see the details thanks to the way she sat.

Jagger also infused a pop of bright red color as she rocked knee-high boots. Her lipstick matched her shoes, as she gave a sultry look with her lips parted. Her eye makeup, on the other hand, was metallic peach. Meanwhile, she also wore eyeliner on her lower lids.

The model wore her hair down in soft waves, and propped her left elbow on her knee.

The backdrop was a muted gray tone.

Her fans had plenty of nice things to say about the photo.

“There are no words to articulate what this young lady has got shakin’!” exclaimed a fan.

“Your pictures have the ‘it’ factor,” said another fan.

One fan referred to her famous dad.

“Georgia, I have to say, this might just be my favorite picture of you. I love everything about it and your strong resemblance to your handsome father,” said a follower.

“I’ve never been sexually attracted to a pair of boots before,” joked another follower, as others also commented on the red hot shoes.

Loading...

It certainly looks like Jagger has been busy lately, because she followed up the photo from Elle with another set of images that were shot for Vogue Czechoslovakia. The post consisted of five images, as she rotated through four different outfits.

In particular, Georgia shared two photos of the same outfit. These showed her rocking a black lingerie slip with pink lace accents on the top and along the hem. The model also wore a pair of lime green tights, which also had a lace design. She held an animal-print jacket in one hand, and completed her look with a matching pair of lime green heels.

The final photo of the set showed Jagger posing with another animal-print jacket. This time, she draped the jacket on a folding chair in front of her. She wore a black dress that hugged her curves, as she tilted her head slightly to the right.