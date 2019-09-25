Kelly Clarkson Sizzles In Zebra-Print Dress & High Heels In Instagram Sneak Preview

Kelly Clarkson has delivered another jaw-dropping look – and it’s a sneak preview. The Kelly Clarkson Show host’s social media account posts content after the day’s episode has aired, but it does the same thing for the next day’s upcoming feature. The series’ host has appeared in a brand new promo video for Thursday’s episode – fans are likely already getting in a tizzy over Kelly’s killer look.

The video showed Kelly with the guests that will be joining her on the couch tomorrow: fans tuning in will see Kirsten Dunst and Chris Sullivan. The footage showed Kelly in various snippet moments with her guests, although the video was detailed enough for fans to get a peak at the 37-year-old’s outfit. Kelly was seen in a dress that seemed to perfectly flatter her newly slimmed-down frame – as The Inquisitr reports, the star has shed 37 pounds. Fans of Kelly will know that the look is never too daring – rather, an understated feel prevails as Kelly chooses loose fabrics to frame her shape in a great way. The blonde was seen in a zebra-print dress, with the animal motif covering the upper half – a plain black format took care of the rest. While Kelly was sitting down, a moment of laughter that saw Kelly completely lose it afforded a peek at her high-heeled shoes.

Kelly’s looks have been documented on her own Instagram and by media outlets. With many fans noticing Kelly’s weight loss, it’s worth taking a look back at what the star herself has had to say on the matter. As Country Living reports, Kelly revealed a health condition behind her weight battle.

“I had an autoimmune disease and a thyroid problem that started in 2006. I read this book, it’s called ‘The Plant Paradox,’ and it might not work for you but it worked wonders for me. I’m, like, 37 pounds lighter. For me, it wasn’t really [about] the weight — for me it was that I’m not on my medicine anymore,” she said.

Of course, talk right now is more about Kelly’s sky-rocketing career. This week has seen the singer join Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and John Legend for a new season of The Voice. Kelly even appeared in a video posted by Gwen today: the former No Doubt singer went for a bit of a throwback by getting her co-stars to join her in singing her former band’s hit song “Don’t Speak.”

Kelly doesn’t need to lean on her co-stars, though. The daily episodes are bringing plenty of music from the star herself – likely a new number tomorrow.