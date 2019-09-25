Olivia Culpo Rocks The Tightest Black Leather Pants Before Heading To Paris In New Snap

Olivia Culpo is proving yet again that she looks good in just about anything.

On Wednesday, September 25, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared a sizzling net photo to her Instagram page that is getting noticed for all of the right reasons. The moment appeared to have been captured before the babe headed through the doors of the airport behind her, as a slew of sleek, black luggage was lined up behind her.

Olivia noted in the caption of her post that she was jetting off to Paris, likely for Paris Fashion Week, though the beauty was already serving up a look before hitting the City of Love.

The 27-year-old sent pulses racing as she posed in her simple and sexy ensemble that brought some serious heat to her Instagram page. The outfit included a pair of impossibly tight, black leather pants that clung to the swimsuit model’s famous curves in all of the right ways, highlighting her endlessly long, slender legs.

Olivia stayed on trend by pairing the bottoms with a classic graphic t-shirt, which she tucked into the waistband of her pants to accentuate her trim waist. She added an extra layer of an oversized plaid blazer that fell just above her knees, elevating her casual look to the next level, while a pair of black combat boots brought a bit of edge to her onboard ensemble.

Across her chest, the former Miss Universe slung a Louis Vuitton handbag that had a dainty gold chain hanging from its pocket. Her short brunette tresses were worn down, and gently blew in the breeze around her. Olivia also sported an oversized pair of sunglasses that covered up most of her face, though her minimal makeup look and striking features still popped from underneath the eyewear.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering Olivia’s new post with attention. At the time of this writing, the steamy shot has already earned over 15,000 likes after just 30 minutes of going live to Instagram — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the post as well to praise the babe on her jaw-dropping look and endless beauty.

“Outfit goals,” one person wrote, while another said that Olivia was “perfect.”

“You look stunning,” commented a third.

Olivia often dazzles her 4.3 million Instagram followers with photos of her eye-catching outfits. As The Inquisitr previously reported, her fandom went wild for another recent upload to her page that saw her looking smoking hot in a dangerously tiny, floral miniskirt, joking in the caption that the garment was so short, she had to tape it to her legs.