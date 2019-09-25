Heidi Klum Wears Oversized Shirt As Dress, Showing Off Killer Legs: ‘Shake It Baby’

Heidi Klum is stunning in another social media post.

The blond bombshell has been putting on a sexy display for fans on her Instagram page in recent weeks, sharing modeling shots as well as shots from various parties and red carpet events that she is lucky enough to attend. The supermodel has amassed an impressive following of over 6.7 million on Instagram alone and every single image that she shares with fans garners a ton of attention.

In the most recent short clip that was shared for her legion of fans, Heidi stuns while striking a pose on a blue leather ottoman. In the short clip, Heidi is all smiles as she looks into the camera. The model wears her long, blond locks down and straight and appears to be wearing just a little hint of makeup in the photo as her true beauty really shines through.

The supermodel looks amazing in a multi-colored and sequined shirt that she wears as a dress. Her killer legs are fully on display in the image and she completes the look with a pair of pink heels and fuzzy blue socks. Once fans click “play” on the clip, they are treated to Heidi shaking her shoulders for the camera. Though the photo has only been live on her page for a few short hours, it’s garnered the supermodel a ton of attention with over 8,000 likes and 100-plus comments.

Some fans commented on the image to rave over Klum’s amazing figure while countless others let her know that she looks stunning. A few others chimed in on the clip with their choice of emoji.

“Very original and beautiful heidi,” one follower commented with a series of emoji.

“OMG! What a WONDERFUL SHAKE!!!,” another chimed in with a few clapping-hand emoji.

“You are so lovely, i love your hair. Great!,” one more commented with a few heart emoji.

This past summer, Heidi spent a lot of time traveling around the world and showing off her amazing body in the process. In one of her Instagram photos from her trip to Positano, Italy, The Inquisitr shared that Heidi posed for a photo while shopping overseas. In the snapshot, the 46-year-old looked like a fashionista while shopping overseas. In the image, the gorgeous model struck a pose in a clothing store while she stood near a display of merchandise and flashed a big smile for the camera. Heidi rocked a multi-colored hat from the store while clad in a sexy white romper that left little to the imagination.

In the caption of the image, the bombshell mentioned that she loved shopping in Positano and that post garnered her over 104,000 likes.