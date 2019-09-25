DOJ Clears Donald Trump Of Any Campaign Finance Violations In Ukraine Phone Call

The whistleblower's complaint was originally sent to the DOJ for criminal investigation to determine if campaign finance laws were broken by the president.

The whistleblower complaint about a phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that sparked a media frenzy was referred to the Department of Justice for possible criminal review if it was determined that the call violated campaign finance laws.

According to CBS News, on Wednesday, DOJ spokesperson Kerri Kupec issued a statement revealing that no such violations took place and that the matter was concluded.

The revelation comes on the heels of a referral to the DOJ by the inspector general in August, though it was admitted at the time that the whistleblower nor the inspector general had firsthand knowledge of exactly what took place during the phone call.

After the official transcript of the call was released and reviewed on Wednesday, the DOJ issued the statement clearing the president of any criminal activity.

“Relying on established procedures set forth in the justice manual, the department’s criminal division reviewed the official record of the call and determined based on the facts and applicable law that there was no campaign finance violence and that no further action was warranted. All relevant components of the department agreed with this legal conclusion, and the department has concluded this matter,”Justice Department spokesperson Kerri Kupec said.

At a joint press conference on Wednesday, Zelensky told reporters “nobody pushed me” in the phone call between he and the president, backing Trump’s consistent claims that the call was harmless and didn’t violate any U.S. laws or his oath of office, which is what a growing number of top Democrats have accused him of doing in the wake of the transcript’s release.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Zelensky also said the call was “normal” and that he “had a great phone call” with the president, dispelling any charges from Trump’s critics that he felt compelled or pressured to provide information on former vice president Joe Biden. In addition, there was no mention in the phone call about the nearly $400 million in military aide destined for Ukraine that, at the time of the call, was frozen.

The Ukrainian president also reassured reporters that he didn’t make any calls in regards to digging up political dirt on Biden or his son, Hunter Biden, citing that Ukraine has enough problems to deal with as it stands and has no interest in being involved in U.S. politics.

The memorandum of the controversial phone call, as stated by the Department of Justice, was not a “verbatim” account of the conversation, rather, it was a gathering of notes collected by national intelligence officials assigned to listen in on the call.