‘Playboy’ Model Tiffany Toth Shows Off Her Beautiful Looks And Enviable Physique In New Snap

American model Tiffany Toth — who is well-recognized in the world of glamour modeling for being a former a Playboy bunny — is no stranger to flaunting her beautiful looks and an amazing body on Instagram.

Taking to her page on September 25, 2019, the model shared a new bikini snap with her fans — one that sent temperatures through the roof.

In the picture, Tiffany looked absolutely stunning as she opted for a stylish, peach-colored bikini that allowed her to show off her perky breasts as well as her slender arms and taut stomach. The model wore minimal makeup, including a slick of peach lipstick, a tinge of coral blusher and lots of mascara that perfectly accentuated her beautiful, blue eyes.

The model wore her hair into soft, romantic waves and ran a hand through them to pose for the picture. As seen in the picture and the caption, Tiffany has recently dyed her hair from her natural blond to a pumpkin spice shade which includes a combination of red, copper, auburn, honey, and amber tones. The new look made the model look nothing short of stunning.

She also informed her fans in the caption that her stylish beachwear was from the online brand, Beach Bunny Swimwear, while the geotag showed that the snap was clicked in Orange County, California.

Within four hours of going live, the picture has accrued about 7,000 likes and close to 200 comments where fans praised the model for her beautiful looks and complimented her new hair color.

“The most beautiful, attractive, sexy and lovely lady in the world,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You look fantastic!! [heart-eyed emoji]” another one chimed in.

Meanwhile, a third fan wrote the following comment to express his wishful thinking.

“Gorgeous! Fancy a date?”

Most of Tiffany’s female fans praised her new hair color, adding that the shade really suits her complexion. The remaining fans, per usual, used countless heart, kiss and fire emoji to let the model know how much they admire her.

Earlier this week, Tiffany shared a stunning picture of herself with her fans where she could be seen rocking a red checkered bikini — one that allowed her to show off her perky breasts as well as her slim waist and smooth legs.

The model accessorized with red drop earrings and a pair of red and black, heart-shaped shades, while she opted for a full face of makeup, including a deep-red lipstick. In the caption, she informed her fans that the snap was a throw-back one.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Tiffany became Playboy’s Playmate of the Month in September of 2011 through which she initially rose to fame. Quoting Famous Birthdays, the article further revealed that Tiffany has also graced the pages of other renowned magazines, including Maxim, Iron Man, and Seventeen.