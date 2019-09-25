‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Adam Makes Sharon Leave

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, September 25 brings condolences for Victor’s “death,” and the Newman family feels guilty for keeping the secret that its patriarch is still alive. Plus, Adam tells Sharon goodbye for good after she fails to commit to him, Billy visits his therapist, Chloe and Kevin celebrate, and Devon lets Elena know about Amanda Sinclair being Hilary’s doppelganger.

The Newmans continued with the ruse that Victor (Eric Braeden) is dead. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Abby (Melissa Ordway) met up at Society. Jill (Jess Walton) gave her condolences to Nikki, and she kept up the ruse. Abby also mentioned that Summer (Hunter King) doesn’t know the truth about what happened to Victor. Devon (Bryton James) also stopped by and offered his condolences to Abby, and she felt terrible about lying to her business partner. Later, Abby worried that Nate (Sean Dominic) risked his medical license over the subterfuge, but Nate insisted he’s protecting his patient.

Elsewhere, Billy (Jason Thompson) saw his therapist, and he told her everything that had happened. He admitted that he needs help and wants to get better. Billy also explained that he felt like two separate people during the situation.

Sharon (Sharon Case) talked to Adam (Mark Grossman). She let him know that if he helped Victoria out of her jam, he could have Sharon, as The Inquisitr recently reported. However, Adam stunned Sharon by turning down her friendship because he wanted more than that. Sharon admitted that there is no way they could stay in Genoa City after everything, and she noted that Adam wanted her to leave behind her family, friends, and home in that case. Sharon let Adam know that he asked too much of her, and Adam told Sharon to leave. As Sharon left, she wondered if Adam was happy in his lonely life with nobody to share it with.

Devon told Elena (Brytni Sarpy) about Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) looking so much like Hilary that they could be twins. Elena agreed with her boyfriend that something strange is going on with the whole will challenge. Later, Devon told Jill the same details, and she struggled to believe that Chance was involved in the entire thing. Devon said he thought Amanda is the one who put the whole scheme together. Elena also talked to Nate about the whole situation as the two continued to lean on each other.

Finally, Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) celebrated that she can use her real name again, and they checked into a hotel to enjoy some grown-up time together.