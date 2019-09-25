Tyra Banks Shares Throwback To Her Appearance On ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ For Will Smith’s Birthday

Tyra Banks recently thrilled her 6.6 million Instagram followers with a throwback shot in honor of actor Will Smith’s birthday. Tyra decided to share a snap from one of her appearances on The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. The show, which introduced audiences to Will Smith as an actor, ran for six seasons and had plenty of guest stars who went on to land other roles in the industry — including Tyra Banks.

In the snap, Tyra rocked a pair of light wash high-waisted jeans with a thick black belt, paired with a light wash denim vest. She had on a white turtleneck crop top underneath, layered over a plaid shirt. She finished off her ensemble with a blue baseball cap that had feathers sticking out of it. Tyra referenced the hat in her caption, aware of what a crazy look she rocked in the throwback snap.

Will Smith was in a casual look consisting of jeans and a baggy plaid button-down shirt over a simple white t-shirt. The duo’s characters were having a conversation in the photo, and both looked so much younger than fans are used to seeing them today. Tyra’s natural beauty was on full display, even in the retro outfit, as her long locks cascaded down her shoulders and her full lips were luscious and kissable.

Tyra’s fans absolutely loved the throwback to one of her earlier gigs in the acting world, and the post received over 63,000 likes within just eight hours. Apparently, Tyra has plenty of The Fresh Prince ofBel-Air fans among her followers.

“Ah! I remember this episode! So good,” one follower commented.

“Legends!! Both of my inspirations in one pic!” another fan added.

“One of my favorite duos,” another follower said.

Another follower commented “that outfit is everything.”

Many of Tyra’s fans wished Will Smith a happy birthday in the comments section, and quite a few commented about how the episode that the throwback snap was from had just aired in reruns. It seems that fans are still finding a way to watch Tyra’s appearances on the show, even decades after it was originally on the air.

It’s not the first throwback that Tyra has decided to post recently, either. Just last month, the beauty shared a throwback Sports Illustratedvideo in which her curves were on full display. The curvaceous model came out of retirement for the shoot, and she looked like a total babe in all the photos — and in the video.