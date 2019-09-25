Ariel Winter Looks Like A Snack In Skin-Tight Yoga Pants At 7-Eleven

Ariel Winter is looking like a snack. The Modern Family actress has been photographed out and about in Los Angeles, California, pet photos obtained by The Daily Mail. The 21-year-old was snapped outside a 7-Eleven – even celebrities head to regular convenience stores. Ariel recently made The Inquisitr‘s headlines for a statement red-carpet look, but today is seeing Ariel rock a wardrobe that couldn’t have been farther from the red dress recently donned.

Photos showed Ariel looking fresh-faced, with a wardrobe that was likewise toned-down. The star was seen looking fit and fabulous in a cute pink t-shirt paired with a black and skin-tight pair of yoga pants. The lowers, in particular, seemed to flaunt Ariel’s slimmed-down frame. Ariel paired her ensemble with simple white sneakers – it isn’t all fancy dresses and heels for this television face. It looked like Ariel had decided to step out without a scrap of makeup: the star’s beautiful features had been perfectly captured, appearing to prove that natural beauties do exist. Ariel wore her long dark hair down with a center parting, with the unfussy feel also seen with a lack of accessories.

Of course, the outing wasn’t a fruitless one: Ariel was seen with cold beverages that included a bottle water. In fact, her hands seemed quite full, with the star also seen holding her car keys.

For Ariel, the weight loss journey hasn’t been a traditional one. While this star is a regular with the workouts, her weight loss was revealed to have been a result of medication. As Buzzfeed reports, Ariel opened up on social media.

“For years I had been on anti-depressants that caused me to gain weight that I couldn’t lose no matter what I did. It was always frustrating for me because I wanted to get fit and feel like the work I was doing was paying off,” she said.

“The change in medication instantly made me drop all the weight I couldn’t lose before by just giving me back a metabolism. While I feel better mentally with the change, and it’s nice to work out and have your body actually respond, I want to gain a few pounds of muscle and get healthier,” Winter added.

Ariel might make a headline as the paparazzi chase her around, but the easiest way to keep tabs on this popular face is to follow her Instagram. The star’s account is followed by celebrities including Gabrielle Union and Bella Thorne, plus co-stars Sofia Vergara and Sarah Hyland.