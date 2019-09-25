Jessica Simpson Shows Off Incredible Curves & Tiny Waist In Figure-Hugging Black Dress

The mother of three looked stunning in her little black dress.

Jessica Simpson has been flaunting her incredible body all over social media after her astonishing 100 pound weight loss. The singer, who gave birth to her daughter, Birdie Mae, just six months ago, shared a stunning snap for her 4.8 million followers to enjoy. In the photo, Jessica posed on a patio, standing with a hand on her hip. The blond bombshell gave a sultry look to the camera, slightly pouting her full lips.

The mother of three showed off her fit physique in a figure-hugging, long-sleeve black dress with lace detailing. The revealing outfit put Jessica’s enviable cleavage and toned legs on full display.

The television personality paired the sizzling look with sheer black pantyhose, black pumps, and a matching purse.

Jessica styled her long blond hair in a side part and opted to wear glamorous makeup that enhanced her gorgeous features.

Fans seem to love the sexy snap, as it has already racked up more than 40,000 likes within a hour.

Jessica’s comments section was also flooded with compliments.

“You always look fantastic!!!” gushed an admirer, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Killin in the black dress!! Hot mamma,” added a commenter.

Some fans proceeded to praise the stunner for shedding her post-pregnancy weight in record time.

“You’re back mama and looking better than ever. I wish I could lose weight like you,” said a follower.

“You look gorgeous! So inspiring… I’m struggling to lose 15lbs! You are amazing! Such hard work,” praised another.

According to People magazine, Jessica decided that she wanted to change her lifestyle soon after giving birth.

“She set a goal and she went for it,” reported a source. “She had a hard time not feeling like herself.”

The publication noted the fashion designer is dedicated to working out with her trainers, Harley Pasternak and Sydney Liebes. Jessica’s favorite way to exercise is reportedly taking walks.

“Jessica had a trainer and she was very committed to working out. She also did a lot of walking — walking is huge for her mentally and physically,” added the insider.

The 39-year-old also sticks to a somewhat strict diet. She has been making it a priority to eat plenty of vegetables but does occasionally give into her indulgences.

Jessica opened up about her weight loss on Tuesday in an Instagram post. In the caption, the singer revealed she was once 240 pounds and is happy to now be at a healthy weight.

To see more of Jessica, be sure to follow her Instagram account.