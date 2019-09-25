‘World’s Sexiest DJ’ Nata Lee Claims She Is ‘Brilliant’ In A Teeny Metallic Bikini, And Fans Agree

After wowing fans earlier today in a sexy black slingshot swimsuit, Russian bombshell Nata Lee has come back for round two, and sizzled in a metallic bikini while sitting poolside.

In addition to being an Instagram sensation with over 1.7 million followers, Nata Lee is also an accomplished DJ, and has been dubbed the “World’s Sexiest DJ” by a number of publications, and has graced the cover of French Maxim.

She currently works at a club called The View in Phuket, Thailand, and has also worked in Paris, Istanbul, and Berlin. Though originally hails from Russia, it appears that she has readily adapted to living in Thailand, and often posts pictures of herself in tropical locales, like today’s shot.

In the picture, Nata Lee is perched on the edge of the pool. She wears a metallic bikini set in a classic triangle style that struggles to contain her ample assets. Her toned abs are on full display, and she flaunts a silver belly-button ring.

Her bikini bottom is another classic cut, and shows off her toned and tanned legs to their best advantage. One leg is raised, showcasing the blonde beauty’s inner thigh. The other leg is playfully dipped into the pool.

Nata Lee’s hair is styled in a messy up-do, and beachy waves frame her face. She wears no jewelry or any makeup, letting her fantastic body be the sole attention of the picture.

The picture earned over 105,000 likes and more than 800 comments within hours.

“Probably the most stunning lady on Instagram… perfect 10,” gushed one besotted fan, with a red heart, heart-eyes face, kissing face, and peace sign emoji.

“So incredibly beautiful,” echoed another, adding two lip emoji and two red hearts.

“My dream girl,” sighed a third, with three heart-eye emoji.

Though many commenters shared similar “dream girl” comments about the blonde beauty, she is unfortunately taken. She is in a relationship with former soccer player turned photographer Aleksandr Mavrin.

It is her boyfriend who has taken a majority of her shots, and he is often tagged in pictures. In addition, he appears in a number of posts as well, in sultry suggestive shots that manage to show the pair’s incredible chemistry.

Living in such a tropical place, Nata Lee spends a fair amount of her time in bikinis, and even occasionally DJs in swimwear for pool parties.

Accordingly, she has quite the collection of bikinis, such as this James Bond inspired number.

Fans are no doubt thankful that she is so open to sharing such sizzling pictures.