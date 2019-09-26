Final Season Of Netflix’s ‘Dark’ Will Not Solve All Of The Mysteries

As filming continues, one of 'Dark's creators revealed that not all will be revealed in the final season.

Netflix’s Dark is a German series that many have likened to Stranger Things. Set, partly, in the 1980s, the series explores time travel within the small town of Winden. Over the course of two seasons, fans have eagerly tried to solve all of the mysteries presented. However, as filming on Season 3 continues, it appears that the final season will not tie everything up neatly for viewers.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses plot points from the first two seasons of Netflix’s Dark. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, when filming commenced on Season 3 of Dark, there were early predictions on when the final season would premiere. Already, the firm favorite date is June 27, 2020, which ties in with the apocalypse date that occurred in Season 2. As yet, there is no official confirmation regarding this date. However, as Business Insider points out, with filming underway since July of this year, there is the possibility that Dark will drop in 2020.

With plenty of pictures being posted to Dark‘s co-creator Baran bo Odar’s Instagram account, fans have been trying to work out exactly what will happen in Season 3. Unfortunately, there has been very little to glean from these images other than them containing images of the main characters.

Dark is filled to the brim with mysteries, many of which are set to be solved in Season 3 and which fans are trying to work out ahead of time. However, Dark‘s co-creator, Jantje Friese, has stated that not all of the mysteries in Dark will be resolved in the final season.

“Sometimes it’s funnier [that way],” Friese told Indie Wire.

“I’m still not sure about the percentage, but it’s probably 10 percent [of the mysteries] we are not going to answer just for the fun of it.”

With a series as complicated as Dark, it is somewhat expected by fans that not everything will be neatly tied up. However, the hope is there that the main mysteries will be resolved, otherwise, it will not be considered “funny” by the fans.

While Dark is a German-language series, it has found huge popularity on Netflix with Variety predicting that at least 90 percent of viewers for the first season were from outside the territory.

The premiere date for Season 3 of Dark has not yet been confirmed. Currently, the first two seasons are streaming globally on Netflix.