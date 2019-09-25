Donald Trump Says Nancy Pelosi Is ‘No Longer The Speaker Of The House’

In the wake of her formal impeachment announcement against the president, Donald Trump took aim at Nancy Pelosi, saying she is “no longer the speaker of the House” in his eyes.

According to USA Today, while speaking at a press conference related to his meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump lashed out at the House leader, saying that she has lost sight of everything except impeachment and has been taken over by the radical members of her party.

“I spoke to her about guns yesterday. She didn’t even know what I was talking about,” Trump said.

“All she’s thinking about is [impeachment]. She’s been taken over by the radical left, the whole Democrat Party.”

He said that he believes she has ceded her power to the most progressive members of her party.

“Nancy Pelosi, as far as I’m concerned, is no longer the speaker of the House,” he said.

Trump’s comments come a day after Pelosi announced that the House would be opening formal impeachment proceedings against the president for his role in pressuring Zelensky to look into Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden, who many presume will be his opponent in the 2020 election. Trump is accused of, and has admitted to, asking Zelensky to use his government to investigate Biden and his son Hunter, presumably to harm the former vice president’s election efforts.

“The president must be held accountable. No one is above the law,” Pelosi said while announcing the impeachment efforts.

Zelensky denied that he had made any efforts to have his government open an investigation into Biden, saying that the top prosecutors in his country are independent.

“We have independent country and we have independent general security,” Zelensky said. “I can’t push anyone. I couldn’t call somebody… I didn’t ask him, I didn’t push him.”

As The Inquisitr reported on Wednesday, Trump’s White House released a copy of the president’s conversation with the Ukrainian leader. While the transcript states that it is unredacted, a footnote warns that it isn’t a verbatim transcript of the conversation. Nevertheless, it reveals a conversation that could be damning for the president in which he asks Zelensky for a “favor” by looking into Biden and his son.

Zelensky agreed to open an investigation and let Trump know that last time he visited the U.S., he stayed in a Trump property. The president then extended him an invitation to visit the White House. The phone call was the subject of a whistleblower complaint that touched off the entire controversy and prompted Pelosi to open impeachment proceedings after months of cautioning lawmakers against being too eager to begin the process.