WWE News: Hall Of Famer Says He Could Wrestle One More Match

Even just one more match could bring about some dream match-ups.

Over the last few months, WWE has been bringing back a lot of legends and Hall of Famers for special appearances. Mick Foley has shown up. Kane came back and was attacked by “The Fiend.” Many others have shown up to boost ratings and bring back bits of nostalgia, but one former champion says he could wrestle again. As a matter of fact, he said he’d easily be able to have one more match and do it without being injured too.

A couple of weeks ago, Stone Cold Steve Austin appeared on an episode of Monday Night Raw and it was much more than a promotional deal. He was on the show a couple of times and even had a round of beers with superstars to end the show, but there was much more to it all.

During that episode of Raw, Austin got physical in a WWE ring for the first time in a long time as he delivered a Stunner to AJ Styles. It was a great moment that the fans loved and immediately, many began wondering how a dream match like that would play out in today’s time.

While it’s still not guaranteed to ever happen, the idea of Austin returning to the ring is not entirely out of the question. As a matter of fact, he said on this week’s The Steve Austin Show podcast that he could very well have one more match.

Stone Cold Steve Austin is 54-years-old and hasn’t wrestled a match since 2006, but could he really go again? He said that showing back up at the Raw Reunion in Tampa and for the show at Madison Square Garden was a lot of fun, and people say he’s in great shape.

When they ask him if he has one more match in him, Austin said something that was rather surprising.

“I tell them, ‘Man.’ I say, ‘You know, it’s a tough thing to think about.’ Physically, would I be able to have one more match? Yes, most definitely, and I could make it to that match without being injured. Although, the risks are always there, just because I think all of the surgeries, I had. Where I had the spinal stenosis, and getting that bone spur taken off my spinal cord…I’m in a good place. Nerves are feeling a lot better than they use to. So, you know, in theory, could I have a match? In theory, yes.”

Anytime a former World Champion like Stone Cold Steve Austin says something like that, it instantly starts the rumor mill chugging. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, WWE has teased things with Austin and Bray Wyatt, along with other legends, but it hasn’t led to anything.

Still, Shawn Michaels showed back up in the ring after more than a decade when he teamed with Triple H to take on the Brothers of Destruction. If the risks weren’t too great and everyone agreed to it, Stone Cold Steve Austin could easily come back for one more match and it would be huge. Now, it’s hard to know if WWE would ever do that, but there’s no doubt that fans would be thrilled for “The Rattlesnake” to be back.