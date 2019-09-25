Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Is Fire In Tiny Tiffany Blue Bikini

Another day, another hot bikini shot from bombshell Tarsha Whitmore.

As those who follow the 19-year-old on Instagram know, Whitmore is no stranger to showing off her amazing figure to fans in a wide-range of sexy outfits. While she’s most well-known for posing in bikinis and other NSFW outfits, the model also shares fashion-forward photos from different spreads as well. In the most recent photo that was shared for her legion of fans, Tarsha looks absolutely stunning.

In the photo, the model tags herself in Los Angeles, California where she poses inside of a studio. The wears her long, dark locks parted in the middle with some beachy waves. Per usual, Whitmore also dons a stunning face of makeup including eyeliner, eyeshadow, blush, highlighter, mascara, and lipgloss. The bombshell stands front and center in the image, putting her hands on her hips and showing off her bubblegum pink manicure.

On the top, the model pops out of a tiny bandeau bikini top that offers generous views of cleavage. Her toned and tanned tummy are on display as well and she completes the look with a pair of tiny matching, Tiffany blue bottoms that flaunt her fit legs. The photo has only been live on her account for a few short hours but it’s earned her a ton of attention with over 9,000 likes and 100-plus comments.

Some followers commented on the image to rave over her killer figure while countless others asked where she purchased the bikini. A few others had no words for the jaw-dropping post and commented with emoji instead.

“Gorgeous tan love,” one fan gushed with a series of yellow heart emoji.

“Wow what a incredibly perfectly unbelievably breathtaking beautiful beautiful Goddess,” another Instagram user raved.

“Gorgeous love! That color on you is stunning,” one more wrote.

As previously mentioned, Whitmore regularly stuns fans in a number of sexy outfits. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Tarsha posed for a photo at a bar in Sydney, Australia. In the gorgeous photo, the model’s killer figure was on full display in a skimpy outfit that left little to be desired. On the bottom, Tarsha sizzled in a sexy purple pencil skirt that was so tight, it appeared to be painted on her figure. She completed the look with a matching bra top while her toned and tanned abs were also on display.

The post has earned the beauty a ton of attention already with over 12,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments. Fans can follow all of Whitmore’s photo updates on Instagram.