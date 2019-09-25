Chilean ‘Playboy’ Model Daniella Chavez Sizzles In Plunging Bodysuit That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Daniella Chavez is heating up Instagram this week. On Wednesday, the Chilean Playboy model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot in which she flaunts her killer curves as she uses her post to promote a brand of vitamin supplements that is geared toward the male health.

In the photo, Chavez is leaning against the side of what looks to be a table where the pill bottles are placed. She is holding onto the edge of the table with one hand as she takes the other to her neck. The blonde bombshell is rocking a black one-piece bodysuit that features a plunging neckline that dips all the way to her stomach, exposing quite a bit of her chest and torso. The neckline consists of two sides that cross at the front, creating a draping effect. Because the model is leaning forward, her buxom physique is front and center.

The suit also boasts high-cut legs that come up high on her sides, helping accentuate her hourglass figure by contrasting her full, wide hips with her itty bitty waist. The model accessorized her look with a pair of matching black hoop earrings, which according to a previous Instagram post, is from Pamela Lobos Joyas.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Chavez shared with her impressive 12 million Instagram followers — had garnered more than 116,000 likes in just a few hours of going live. The same time period also brought in upwards of 1,400 comments to the photo, proving to be quite a popular post among her fans. Users of the social media app who are fans of the South American bombshell took to the comments section to praise her incredible physique and beauty, and to express their admiration for her.

“Beautiful design,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a smiling face with sunglasses emoji.

“Hello my angel,” another fan chimed in, pairing the words with a string of fire emoji.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” yet a third user raved, including a fire and a heart eyes emoji at the end of the message.

As The Inquisitr has previously reported, Chavez recently closed her Instagram account, citing negative and insulting comments she receives on the platform, particularly from women. The model took to her Twitter account to announce her decision, where several of her fans asked her to reopen her account, assuring her that the negative comments are from haters who have nothing better to do, according to the report. The tweet has since been deleted.