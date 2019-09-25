‘Argentina’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Sol Perez Flaunts Killer Curves In Miniskirt & Crop Top

Sol Perez often shares the outfit she wears to work with her Instagram fans, and her most recent post is one example of that. The weathercaster — who has been called “Argentina’s Hottest Weather Girl,” as The Inquisitr has pointed out — took to the popular social media platform to share a series of snapshots of herself flaunting her outfit of the day, and it is fire.

In the first photo, Perez is standing on the steps of América TV Canal 2 — as the geotag she included with her post indicates — striking different poses to highlight her clothes and killer body. The South American bombshell is rocking an orange-and-white tie-dye set that includes a miniskirt that sits above her belly button and reaches down to just below her derriere, hugging her lower body tightly. In this skirt, the model’s famous backside is accentuated by the contrast of the color and her slender midsection.

Perez teamed her skirt with a matching strapless crop top that features a cutout right in the middle of the neckline, dipping to her chest and teasing a bit of her cleavage. As she indicated via the tag and caption included with the post, the matching set she is wearing is from Kayu.

She completed her look with a pair of white high-heeled sandals, helping her accentuate the toned muscles of her legs and booty. The TV presenter is wearing her blonde hair swept over to one side and style down in large waves that cascade over her left shoulder and onto her chest.

Loading...

Perez shared a series of photos, in which she is seen both with her back to the camera and facing the viewer. In all the shots, the model is shooting a bright smile at the camera.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Perez shared with her 4.5 million Instagram followers — had garnered more than 102,000 likes in just a few hours of being posted. The same time period also brought in upwards of 630 comments to the photos, which proved to be a hit among her followers. Users of the social media app who are fans of the weather girl took to the comments section to praise her beauty and physique mainly in her native Spanish, but also in other languages, like Portuguese and English, proving that her popularity has spread beyond her country’s borders.

“Wooow what a beauty,” one of her fans raved, trailing the comment with a series of red roses and heart eyes emoji.