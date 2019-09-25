Julia Rose Flaunts Her Perfect Figure In New Instagram Snapshot

Instagram model Julia Rose, who is known for posting her racy snaps on the photo-sharing website every week, recently took to her page and stunned her 2.6 million fans with a new lingerie picture.

In the snap, the model was featured rocking a red and black lace lingerie set that allowed the model to show off an ample amount of cleavage. That’s not all, but she also flaunted her well-toned legs and taut stomach to titillate her fans.

The model wore her highlighted tresses down and opted for minimal makeup to stay true to her signature style. To pose for the snap, the model pulled off an obscene gesture by sticking up her the middle fingers of both her hands and asked her fans “what ya’ll mad about today?” in the caption.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Los Angeles, California, and within an hour of posting, the picture has garnered more than 123,000 likes and about 1,300 comments. While many of her fans replied to the caption and shared the things that made them angry, others solely focused on the sheer display of skin and showered the model with numerous compliments, with some of them being quite sexually explicit in nature.

In response to the caption, one of her fans wrote that he is angry because the model is wearing clothes, while another one commented that he’s upset because the model never replies to his comments.

The remaining fans wrote words and phrases like “stunning,” “beautiful,” “you are so pretty,” and “sizzling hot,” to praise the model. Others used countless fire, kiss and heart emoji to express their admiration for Julia in a more millennial fashion.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by some of her fellow models and celebs. These included British model Chloe Othen, Brittanya Razavi, Valentina Fradegrada and Hannah Palmer, among others.

Prior to posting the lingerie picture, Julia shared a very racy video with her fans where she could be seen driving an open-roofed car, wearing nothing but a pair of shorts and a baseball cap. Since full-on nudity is not permitted on Instagram, Julia censored one of her nipples with the help of her seat belt while the other was hidden under her hair.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model drove steadily with her eyes fixed on the road and per the geotag, the video was filmed in Los Angeles, California.

According to the model’s Instagram page, she is the founder of Shagmag — a digital magazine that not only features uncensored photos of Julia and other Instagram models, but also includes news about miscellaneous things like sports, upcoming masterminds, animals and current affairs.