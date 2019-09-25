Megan Thee Stallion Shakes Her Booty Like A Pro In Thong & Fishnet Tights

Megan Thee Stallion’s fans know that she’s got a ton of jaw-dropping dance moves in her arsenal, and has lit up Instagram before with her twerking skills. And a few days ago, Megan put her dance moves front and center with a brand new video that’s been watched over 1.1 million times.

The video started off with her shaking her hips in circles, as she turned around. She rocked a dark baseball hat, a long-sleeved crop top, and thong bottoms. Megan also wore a pair of ripped fishnet stockings.

The camera then zoomed in on Thee Stallion’s booty, as she stood in place and shook her booty like a pro.

From there, the video continued to chronicle her wild night, as she and her friends were seen drinking copious amounts of alcohol.

And at the end of the video, there were clips from a show as Megan continued to drive her fans wild with her booty-shaking dance moves. At one point, she was spotted with a pom pom in her right hand.

There were also shots of the audience, who seemed to be getting down also and having a great time.

Right now, Megan is on her Legendary Nights Tour. She’s headed to Austin this Friday, and then headed to Oakland, California on Saturday.

Stallion also shared some good news yesterday, as she revealed that she’d received five nominations for the BET Hip Hop awards this year. She shared a photo of herself in a skintight, gold outfit, which consisted of a long-sleeved, front-tie crop top and booty shorts.

Fans shared their congratulations with Megan in the comments section. However, one comment from a fan received over 180 likes, and called out the rapper for not mentioning her followers.

“We love you but thanking your fans would be much appreciated,” they said.

And even though the comment received a ton of likes, the responses were flooded with fans defending Megan and dissing the original commenter.

“GIRRRRL u ain’t no fan or u would already know she does, so beat it!” said a fan.

Others didn’t pay attention to the drama, and focused on wishing Megan the best at the awards show.

“I can’t wait to see you snatch them all up too!!” exclaimed a follower.

“I hope she performing on the main stage at the awards she deserves it,” said another follower.

“You deserve best female hiphopppp,” said an Instagram user.

The awards are slated to take place on October 5, when fans will find out for sure what awards Megan will end up winning.