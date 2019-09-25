Kara Del Toro Calls Herself A ‘Sun Worshipper’ As She Spills Out Of Minuscule String Bikini In Hot New Photo

Kara Del Toro’s latest Instagram post is driving her fans wild.

As those who follow the model on social media know, pretty much nothing is off-limits for Del Toro on her highly-followed Instagram page. The model loves to share scandalous photos for fans ranging from bikini shots to lingerie shots and insanely short dresses. In the most recent post that was shared for her 1 million-plus fans, Del Toro calls herself a “sun worshipper.”

In the gorgeous new shot, Kara poses in the sand with a big mountain at her back. She does not specifically mention where she is in the photo but it looks like a tropical paradise. In the caption of the photo, Kara tells fans that she’s promoting “Bali Body” and she poses with the product just in front of her. The model lays on a towel, putting one hand on the towel and the other in her hair. She wears her long, blond-dyed locks down and slightly wet, and it looks like she’s not wearing very much makeup in the photo.

The stunner’s amazing figure is on full display in the photo as she spills out of a tiny white bikini top. Her taut tummy takes center stage in the image and her bottoms also leave little to be desired and almost just look like they’re being held together by floss. Since the photo went live on her page a few short hours ago, it’s earned the stunner a ton of attention with over 14,000 likes and 140-plus comments.

Some of Del Toro’s fans commented on the image to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more had no words for the jaw-dropping post and chimed in with heart, flame, and heart-eye emoji.

“You are so amazing and inspiring and awesome much love and respect to you,” one Instagram user commented with a red heart emoji.

“This woman is a goddess,” one follower commented with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“You look amazing! That glow,” another raved.

Just last week, The Inquisitr shared that the Maxim model sizzled in another insanely sexy outfit. In the photo, the model sits outside at a table and looks directly into the camera. Even though she is sitting down in the shot, her amazing figure was on full display as she busted out of a sexy white tube top. Over the top, she rocked a NSFW dress from the retailer Boo Hoo and the sexy number left little to be desired, with buttons in the middle as it hit at her thigh. Del Toro’s toned and tanned legs were also on display in the photo and since it went live last week, it’s earned over 23,000 likes and 300-plus comments.