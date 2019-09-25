Stella Maxwell Exposes Booty In Flirty Lingerie As She Pulls On A Sheer Curtain

Stella Maxwell has been keeping her Instagram fans on their toes with plenty of sultry photos lately, and that included her newest update that she posted today.

The photo showed the model standing with her right shoulder facing the camera, as she popped her right leg. She wore a lacy, pink lingerie set, which included a pair of thong bottoms.

Stella glanced at the camera over her shoulder, while parting her lips and giving a sultry look. Her hair was worn down in loose waves, as it appeared to be blowing in the wind.

The model also played with a sheer curtain, which she pulled in front of her. This meant that it was difficult to see her makeup, but it was sheer enough to give fans a good look at her toned body.

Behind Maxwell, you could see an elaborate, wrought-iron fence along with a city skyline in the distance.

In addition to the post, Maxwell gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her modeling gig with Victoria’s Secret, as she took a selfie video. She lounged in a chair as people bustled around her, and rocked a white robe. Stella played with her hair with her right hand, while holding her phone with her left.

The flirty photo prompted many of Stella’s photos to send her their love in the comment section.

“I love the picture! Artistic move! Back to NYC?” asked a fan, who wondered about the city skyline.

“Mamacita @stellamaxwell, the Queen of the Autumn, your body melts me,” said another fan.

Others kept their messages short but sweet.

“Hot af,” said a follower.

“Amazing so hot sexy most beautiful girl in the world,” said another follower.

“You need to know that I’m adoree you,” said an Instagram user.

Stella’s not the only Victoria’s Secret model sharing behind-the-scenes sneak peeks at what’s happening today, as others including Alexina Graham are sharing stories of themselves having a blast.

Fans will have to wait to hear more about the shoot, but for now, it looks like it was a sizzling time as usual.

In other news, Stella also made headlines several days ago when she was spotted in Milan on her way to the Versace show, as reported by The Daily Mail.

The model was seen wearing a leather outfit, consisting of leather pants and a jacket. She also sported a black crop top, which featured thick straps and gold hardware below her chest.