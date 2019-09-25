Sara Underwood Wows In Nude Bodysuit That Shows Off Her Killer Body

Sara Underwood is headed home after spending the past couple of weeks exploring the desert scenery of Utah, as The Inquisitr has previously reported. Aside from leaving the beauty of the state behind, Underwood is also pretty sad that she won’t get to wear all the other “cute desert outfits” that she brought along with her for the trip, she joked with her Instagram fans.

On Wednesday, the former Playboy model took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot of herself in one of those outfits as she bids the desert farewell. In the photo, the 2007 Playboy Playmate of the Year is seen in front of one of the iconic sandstone buttes as she rocks a nude bodysuit that that features thick straps that go over the model’s shoulders and a low-cut neckline that plunges into her chest, putting her buxom physique front and center. The garment also boasts silver details where the straps attach to the bodice, giving the bodysuit a cute, romantic touch. The top has plunging sides that come down to her waist, leaving plenty of skin exposed, including quite a bit of sideboob.

Underwood teamed her bodysuit with a pair of mom jeans, which she is wearing over her top. The pants sit just below her bellybutton, hugging her lower body tightly.

As she indicated via the tag posted with her photo and caption, the outfit she is wearing is from Fashion Nova, a brand she often gives a shout-out to on her Instagram feed. Underwood completed her desert look with a pair of brown Birkenstock-style sandals that go perfectly with the color palette and style of her desert ensemble. Underwood is also wearing a straw hat, which is seen hanging on her back.

Since going live, the post — which Underwood shared with her 9.2 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 35,600 likes in just a few hours of being posted. The same time period also brought in upwards of 165 comments to the photos. Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise and her beauty and ask questions about her trip.

Loading...

“Where was this? Man I need to visit cause the views are amazing,” one user chimed in.

“You look good,” another fan raved, trailing the comment with a red heart, fire and heart eyes emoji.

“Gorgeous,” yet a third fan wrote, also including a string of emoji after the words.