Tomi Lahren Says Impeachment Inquiry Is A ‘Disservice’ To Americans ‘On Both Sides Of The Aisle’

Conservative commentator and Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren recently addressed the formal impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump announced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tuesday, Yahoo News reports. The announcement comes after Trump allegedly pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to dig up dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Lahren claims Pelosi is “half-heartedly placating” the “radicals” in the Democratic party — naming Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib, in particular — who have been calling for Trump’s impeachment since he was elected.

“Again, they seem to think through their numerous investigations — their numerous witch hunts that have all ended up with nothing — that somehow they’re gonna get rid of a president that they seriously just don’t like. And at the end of the day, that’s a disservice to the American people on both sides of the aisle, and I don’t even think Nancy Pelosi believes in it. I think that she is doing this simply to appease her base.”

The 27-year-old conservative firebrand also addressed the Democrats’ focus on climate change and suggestion to cut down meat consumption. She claims that these activists could focus on better ways to combat the climate crisis, such as stopping the use of private planes, yachts, and service cars.

During a recent Final Thoughts segment on Fox Nation, Lahren attacked the Los Angeles climate change protesters that took part in the global climate strike. She called the event a “global warming tantrum” and — echoing her recent comments — pushed them to do more productive things to prevent the destruction of the environment.

Our American ranchers need country of origin labeling reinstated and @realDonaldTrump could make it happen with a stroke of a pen. I’ll discuss on @foxandfriends in 10 mins. #FairCattleMarkets pic.twitter.com/A2a3lIL6zN — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) September 25, 2019

In Lahren’s recent episode of No Interruption, Fox News reports that Lahren spotlights the struggles of American ranchers who reportedly live in fear regarding the future of the industry due to the decrease in the market for domestic beef. The decline comes following the Department of Agriculture’s 2016 revoking of regulations that require the labeling of imported meat products with their country of origin. This move means that imported meats can be processed and repackaged in U.S. plants and sold as U.S. products.

According to the ranchers that appeared in the recent episode, the decline in the U.S. meat market is linked to the fact that consumers no longer know when they’re purchasing U.S.-raised meat or imported products. Bill Bullard, rancher and CEO of R-Calf, claims that the industry is currently pushing to restore the “country of origin” labeling to ensure U.S. cattle producers can compete in the market against cheaper imports.