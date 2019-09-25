Newly-Single Maya Jama Sizzles In Tie-Dye Bikini While Snacking On Watermelon Poolside

Maya Jama is back in the news. The British television presenter has already made The Inquisitr‘s headlines for her newly-single status: the 25-year-old split from rapper boyfriend Stormzy in August. It looks like Maya has taken to the single life with full force, with a new Instagram snap of the star making The Daily Mail‘s headlines today. Maya has been vacationing in Florida – anyone who’s lived in Britain will understand the need for a sunny getaway.

Maya’s Instagram photo showed her looking sensational. The brunette had been photographed in a lush and outdoor setting, with her seen poolside. Maya was definitely dressed for the water. The star was seen in a fun, summery, and upbeat bikini with a tie-dye finish, although the two-piece was a mismatched one: while the briefs boasted blue shades, the upper was a mixture of pink and yellow. Regardless, the look was a great one, with Maya’s sensational figure on full display. Fans saw the star’s long and toned legs, curvy hips and flat stomach, plus a healthy cleavage flashing.

Maya posed for her photo with a carefree feel and a big smile, with a food injection adding plenty more to look at. Maya had been snapped holding a bowl of freshly-cut watermelon in one hand, with the other holding a chunk – indeed, The Daily Mail did report the star as being mid-snack.

The update appeared to prove a giant hit, racking up over 160,000 likes in just nine hours. Maya was left plenty of comments – from the fun vibe and her great look, to the watermelon.

Maya’s super-fit body is definitely a talking point for her fans. This is one star who works out and eats right – the watermelon today seemed to be living proof of the latter. Maya has spoken out about keeping fit and healthy, with an interview held with Women’s Health Mag giving Maya the chance to speak for herself.

“It’s difficult with the job I have – I can’t schedule workouts in advance, I have to grab them when I can, so I want to use that training time wisely,” she said.

“Alice [Liveing, Maya’s personal trainer] has taught me that it’s the quality of your sessions that counts, not how long you’re in the gym for,” Maya added.

While Maya did admit to not being fully confident with her physique, she did seem to showcase her sense of humor in the interview.

“If you’re wearing a bodycon dress and pose in it and push your hips out, you’re going to have an hourglass figure. I know what I’m doing!” she said.

