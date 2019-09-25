Donald Trump Backed By President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian Leader Says ‘Nobody Pushed Me’

President Donald Trump has received support from the recently-elected Ukrainian Prime Minister, Volodymyr Zelensky, who insists that Trump didn’t pressure him to investigate Joe Biden on their now-infamous phone call. With the transcript being released earlier today, it has been confirmed that Trump did raise the issue of a possible probe into the Biden family, though reports of that probe being linked to the U.S. withholding aid from Ukraine proved to be false, Fox News reported Wednesday.

Zelensky opened his address to the media on a light note that got a laugh from his audience.

“It’s better to be on TV than by phone, I think.”

When asked by one journalist whether he felt pressured by President Trump, Zelensky said that he had no desire of being involved in the U.S. elections and stated simply that “nobody pushed me,” adding that “we had a great phone call” and that “it was normal.” Trump interjected just to drive the point home.

“In other words, there was no pressure and you know there was no pressure.”

Trump went on to reaffirm the accusations against Hunter Biden after a journalist asked if he still wanted Zelensky to investigate.

“Whatever he can do in terms of corruption, because the corruption is massive. When Biden’s son walks away from Ukraine with millions of dollars and he knows nothing… that’s corruption.”

The allegations are related to the son of leading Democratic presidential hopeful, Joe Biden. Hunter Biden was placed on the board of directors of a Ukrainian natural gas company with a salary of $50,000 a month – a position he secured while his father was the Vice President in the Obama administration, per The Inquisitr. Joe Biden allegedly had the Ukrainian government obstruct an investigation of the firm by firing chief prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, under threat of having some $1.2 billion in U.S. loans held back should Ukraine not comply. Relating to this incident during their phone call, Trump asked Zelensky to do what he could on the matter.

“The other thing, there’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the attorney general would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution, so if you can look into it … It sounds horrible to me.”

Other issues discussed on the call included Ukraine working to gain back its territory in military conflicts, its work on corruption within the Ukraine government and a call for support from other countries, which Trump said that he feels there should be more of. Zelensky insisted that Ukraine is an independent country with independent general security, and that he “can’t push anyone.” He add that he had not made any calls on the Biden matter, going on to say that Ukraine had plenty of its own problems to deal with.

In the questions and answer session, Trump accused Nancy Pelosi of being taken over by the radical left, claiming that in a recent conversation with Pelosi she didn’t know anything about guns or care about gun control.