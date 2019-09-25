Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Incredible Curves In A Figure-Hugging White Mini-Dress

The model looked stunning in her white mini-dress.

On Wednesday, Australian influencer Tammy Hembrow uploaded sweet snaps of her and her children, Wolf and Saskia. In the Instagram post, the 25-year old sizzled in a figure-hugging white mini dress from Fashion Nova, that put her killer curves on full display. In the sexy ensemble, Tammy flaunted her long, lean legs and enviable cleavage. The influencer accessorized the sexy look with dainty hoop earrings and numerous rings.

The social media model’s hairstyle gave her major ’90s vibes. Her long hair was in a high ponytail with pieces pulled out to frame her lovely face. Tammy’s makeup was fresh and flirty. She wore a nude matte lipstick, subtle blush, and fake eyelashes.

The stunner’s followers were floored by the picture. In the comments section, some fans praised Tammy for her striking good looks. Others, however, seemed to be focused on her adorable children.

“Can they stop growing so fast,” wrote a follower.

“Wolf is so tall omg!” added one commenter.

“OH WOW the most adorable family, honestly don’t know how you’re all so beautiful!!” chimed in another, adding two crying-face emoji to the comment.

The post has already racked up more than 90,000 likes.

As fans of the social media influencer are well-aware, Tammy isn’t exactly shy when it comes to showing off her flawless figure. Yesterday, the bombshell posted a smoking selfie. The stunner rocked a white sports bra and matching shorts that left little to the imagination.

Tammy works incredibly hard to achieve her unbelievable body. In a August 2018 interview with Cosmopolitan, the mother-of-two revealed how she manages to stay so fit. She acknowledged that she has always had a slender figure, but within the recent years has focused on sculpting her body.

The blond beauty asserted that her workouts are intensive.

“I work really hard at the gym,” said the fitness model. “I’m usually covered in sweat—like, dripping!”

Tammy went on to say that she refrains from going to the gym on weekends, in order to spend quality time with her young children.

The model also noted that she sticks to a strict diet. Her go-to foods included protein oats, ground beef, cocoa popcorn, avocado, and vegan protein shakes. She stated that she does, however, occasionally indulge in a treat or two.

“If I feel like eating a cookie, I’ll have one or two, but not the whole pack,” explained Tammy. “My body is used to eating healthy so when I do eat unhealthy, it doesn’t affect me as much as if I was doing it all the time.”

To see more of Tammy, be sure to follow her Instagram account.