Christie Brinkley Shows Off Killer Legs In Mini Dress As She Leans Against Red ‘Vacation’ Ferrari At Age 65

The supermodel recreated her famous movie role.

Christie Brinkley has been making headlines for her broken arm, but what about those legs? The Sports Illustrated swimsuit legend gave fans a behind-the-scenes peek at her upcoming guest stint on The Goldbergs, which will spoof her memorable cameo in the 1983 movie National Lampoon’s Vacation.

Brinkley posted to Instagram after she posed against her iconic bright red Ferrari, complete with a “LUV ME” license plate. In the snap, the 65-year-old blonde beauty is wearing a white, belted mini-dress and sandals as she shows off her long and incredibly toned legs.

Fans took to the comments section to remark on Brinkley’s new pic.

“Gorgeous Goddess,” wrote one fan.

“36 years later and you look the same!” added another. “Natural beauty and fabulous.”

“Forever young,” noted a third fan.

“No way you’re 65,” another chimed in.

“I honestly can’t tell if that’s now or 1983,” added another of Christie’s followers.

A few fans also asked where the legendary model’s arms brace is after her headline-making injury during rehearsals for Dancing with the Stars. It should be noted that Brinkley shot her scenes for The Goldbergs before she got hurt rehearsing for the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

You can see Christie Brinkley’s leggy Instagram pose below.

Brinkley has been teasing her upcoming cameo on The Goldergs Season 7 premiere for the past few weeks. The episode, titled “Vacation,” is the ABC’s sitcoms latest move tribute. In the past, The Goldbergs has spoofed such ’80s classics as Dirty Dancing, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Say Anything, and Risky Business.

But Brinkley’s cameo as “The Girl in the Ferrari” in National Lampoon’s original Vacation movie is one of the most iconic moments in 1980s movie history. She later reprised the role as “Woman in Ferrari” in the 1997 sequel Vegas Vacation.

Brinkley’s latest stint as a driving distraction more than 35 years after her original movie role has been heavily promoted by ABC. A previously released promo shows the gorgeous blonde cruising down the highway in her signature red ride past the Goldberg family’s car as they head on a road trip to Disneyland. A flirty Brinkley waves and blows kisses at Goldberg patriarch, Murray (Jeff Garlin), just as she did with Chevy Chase’s Clark Griswold in the past Vacation films, as can be seen in the promo below.

Christie Brinkley was recently replaced on Dancing with the Stars due to her arm injury while rehearsing with pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy. Her 21-year-old daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, is taking her place on the celebrity dancing show this season. But no one drives that red Ferrari like she does.

The Goldbergs Season 7 premieres Wednesday, September 25 at 8 p.m. on ABC.