‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kristen Gets Shocking News, Lucas Decides To Give Kate’s Heart To Julie

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, September 26, reveal that one Salem resident is in for the surprise of their life, and another may have had her prayers answered.

Soap Hub reports that fans will watch on Thursday as Dr. Rolf (William Utay) will give his boss, Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) some shocking news.

As many fans know, Kristen has devised a scheme to steal Sarah Horton’s (Linsey Godfrey) unborn baby from her womb and have it implanted into her own body. Sarah had planned to have an abortion, and Kristen was desperate to pass the baby off as her own with Brady Black (Eric Martsolf). However, that plan may no longer be needed.

Rumors are flying that Kristen may not need to steal a baby, because she’s already pregnant with Brady’s child. The DiMera vixen will be given the news by Dr. Rolf, who likely ran tests in order to prepare for the baby swap plot.

If Kristen really is pregnant with Brady’s child, it seems like the best thing that could have happened to her. She’s been dying to get Brady back in her arms, and becoming the mother of his child is one way to do just that.

Meanwhile, Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) will be forced to make the hardest decision of his life. He’s currently torn about what to do with his mother, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), now that she’s on life support.

Lucas asked Dr. Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) to run tests to see if Kate’s heart may be a match for Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes), who is currently dying after recently suffering a heart attack. Kate will be a match, and Lucas will reportedly decide to take his mother off of life support and donate her heart to Julie.

Elsewhere, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and Lani Price (Sal Stowers) will learn that Lucas has decided to donate Kate heart’s to Julie, and they’ll be forever grateful for the sacrifice.

Meanwhile, Lucas and his son, Will Horton (Chandler Massey), will say an emotional and tearful goodbye to Kate, who has been such a big influence in both of their lives.

However, fans shouldn’t count Kate out just yet, as those in Salem often come back from the dead or make miraculous recoveries on a regular basis.

Meanwhile, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) will have an epic showdown with Dr. Henry Shah in order to save his former wife, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves).

Fans can see all of the drama and heartbreak go down by watching Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.