Costa Rican Model Karina Ramos Infuses Style And Hotness In New Beachwear Photoshoot

Costa Rican model Karina Ramos — who first shot to fame after representing her country at the Miss Universe pageant in 2014 — was recently featured on the cover of Smith & Gale Magazine. The model took to her Instagram page and shared glimpses from the hot photoshoot where she looked nothing short of stunning.

In the snap, the model could be seen rocking a pair of skimpy string bikini bottoms that she teamed with a very stylish, black beaded top. To spice things up, the model decided to go braless under the see-through top which allowed her to provide a generous view of her assets to her fans.

The model tied her hair into a sleek bun and wore a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. Even though the risque ensemble left little to the imagination of the viewers, the model managed to exude the perfect combination of style and sexiness — a trait that sets her apart from many other bikini models on Instagram.

To her fans’ delight, the model shared not one, not two but four stills from the photoshoot where she could be seen striking different poses.

According to the geotag, the pictures were captured in Negril, Jamaica, while in the caption, Karina wrote that the photos were captured by fashion photographer, Pedro Rolle Jr.

Within four hours of going live, the pictures have amassed more than 15,000 likes and over 130 comments where fans and followers praised the model for her sense of style and hot figure and showered her with numerous compliments.

“Wowwwww! You are the most [elegant] model. Congratulations, Kary, you deserve much more,” one of her fans wrote on the picture.

“It can’t be more divine,” another one commented.

Meanwhile, a third fan, who seems to be quite obsessed with the model, interjected the following remark to express his admiration for the 26-year-old stunner.

“You are so beautiful Karina and I thank God that He put you in my life just so I could see your incredible smile and look into your gorgeous eyes and try to convey how much you mean [and] how special you are to me, baby.”

Before sharing the latest post, Karina stunned her fans with yet another snap where she was featured rocking a chic magenta and navy-blue bikini that allowed her to show off a glimpse of her perky breasts as well as her taut stomach.

The model posed for the picture while lying on grass, while she opted for a full face of makeup, wore her hair down and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and silver hoop earrings to stay true to her style.

Loading...

According to the caption, the picture was captured for a separate photoshoot in Jamaica with photographer, Marcus Lenard. Within a day of posting, the picture has garnered more than 20,000 likes and about 120 comments where fans drooled over Karina’s hotness and used words like “goddess,” “mesmerizing,” and “spectacular” to praise her.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Karina started sharing her pictures on Instagram in December of 2012. Since then, she has successfully attracted more than 526,000 followers on the photo-sharing website.

Apart from her legions of admirers, Karina is also followed by some of her fellow models, including Juliana Herz who is also from Costa Rica and Colombian model Ariadna Gutierrez, among others.