Giuliana Rancic Stuns In Tight-Fitting Floral Dress In Sexy New Post: ‘California Dreamin’

Giuliana Rancic is California dreaming in her most recent Instagram share.

As those who follow the E! personality on social media know, Rancic loves to share photos for her loyal Instagram followers. The mother-of-one posts a wide variety of different images on her page, including some to promote projects she is working on, others to promote her popular restaurants, as well as some other fashion-forward shots. In the most recent image that was shared for her legion of fans, Rancic stuns in another sexy ensemble.

In the new shot, Giuliana appears front and center, walking outside on the pavement. Rancic wears her long, blond-dyed locks down and slightly waved, rocking a stunning face of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, lipstick, and highlighter. The 45-year-old accessorizes the look with a long necklace while also displaying her amazing figure in the photo.

While clad in a curve-hugging floral dress that includes a red, green, yellow, and pink pattern, Rancic looks nothing short of stunning. The sexy outfit features a v-neck top that offers a little glimpse of cleavage and cinches at the waist. The sheer dress hits just below her knee, allowing her to display her toned calves in the shot. Rancic completes the look with a pair of heels.

The photo has only been live on Rancic’s account for a short time but it’s earning her a ton of attention from her legion of fans, with over 10,000 likes and well over 100-plus comments. Some fans took to the photo to let Rancic know that she looks gorgeous while countless others gushed about her dress. A few more fans had no words and commented using emoji instead.

“You have worked so hard to get to this place. Your [sic] owning it G. Show them how it should be done,” one fan commented, with two pink heart emoji.

“Love your dress and your new hair style. I’m not a fan of extensions and this is very flattering,” another chimed in.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” a third user remarked, adding a few heart emoji.

As previously mentioned, Giuliana loves to flood her social media pages with a wide range of photos, including some of her son, Duke Rancic. Recently, The Inquisitr reported that the E! News personality took to Instagram to share a sweet series of photos with her baby boy on his seventh birthday. In one of the images in the deck, Rancic shared an adorable mother-and-son bonding moment of herself and Duke smiling together on a boat. Not surprisingly, the post has racked up over 48,000 likes and 650-plus comments.