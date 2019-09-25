American UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Flaunts Incredible Figure In String Bikini

Arianny Celeste appears to be taking some time off and vacationing in the Bahamas. Her last few Instagram updates have showed her enjoying time on the beach and soaking up the sun. On Wednesday, she shared a photo in which she was relaxing in a bikini.

In the snap, Arianny sat on the deck of a yacht in the middle of the ocean. The geotag for the post said the beauty was somewhere near the Bahamas. She looked like she was in a tropical paradise with the turquoise water and blue sky in the background.

While the scenery was fantastic, Arianny stole the show in a tiny red bikini that showcased her incredible figure. Sitting with her elbow on one knee, the model tugged at her bikini top with her other hand. She looked at something off camera as her bronzed skin glowed in the sunshine. Arianny looked to be wearing minimal makeup and added a bit of bling to the loo with a dainty gold necklace and gold bracelets.

Arianny’s fans gushed over the snap.

“Wow I’m in love,” one follower joked.

“Always a beautiful view with Arianny!” another fan wrote.

One admirer told the beauty the photo was breathtaking.

The UFC ring girl works hard to keep her body in tip-top shape. In an interview with Iron Man magazine, she said she likes to mix things up with her workout regiment to keep from getting bored.

“I maintain my physique by switching it up between weight training, Pilates, cardio kickboxing, cycling, and circuit training. I’m not afraid to lift weights. In fact, it’s necessary for my petite frame,” she said.

The beauty also said that she has always be active, explaining that when she was in high school, she was a cheerleader and gymnast for almost 15 years.

Arianny said that she became involved with the UFC in 2006 when she was 21. She said that initially she looked at the job as a way to help pay for her college tuition. When she got the job, she said she was really excited and stayed with it as the popularity of the UFC grew.

Arianny has also become quite the Instagram sensation. She has 3.2 million followers that love to see what she will share next. As The Inquisitor recently reported, the model recently stunned her followers wearing a white bikini.

Fans wanting to see more of Arianny can follow her Instagram account.