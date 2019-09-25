Hip Hop Dancer Tessa Brooks Sizzles In Bandeau Bra & Asks ‘Whatcha Waitin For’

Tessa Brooks, social media sensation and hip hop dancer, shared a brand new Instagram post a couple of days ago that had fans talking. This update had been a long time coming, considering her second-newest photo was posted on September 9.

Brooks wore a colorful ensemble, including a black bandeau-style bra and a pair of high-waisted jeans. She also sported a kimono-style shirt, which was decorated with colorful designs. You could see a round, red-and-green globe that read “Hermès” that decorated the shirt.

Meanwhile, the denim pants hugged her waist, while her belly button peeked out.

Tessa accessorized with a pair of sparkling, chandelier-style earrings. She wore her hair slicked down in a middle part.

In the first photo, the dancer was spotted posing against an abstract wall. It featured white, geometric shapes that cascaded down in front of a shiny, blue panel. She looked down with her lips pursed, and stretched her arms out on either side.

Brooks’ makeup was also eye-catching, as she rocked gold metallic eyeshadow along with a small cat-eye. Her lips popped thanks to her glossy lipstick, and she dusted her cheeks with light pink blush.

The second photo had a different vibe, as she posed in front of a dark backdrop with streams of light. The photographer managed to capture an array of orange, green, and red beams of light, which added a layer of movement to the photo.

This update was liked over 244,000 times, with Tessa’s fans leaving tons of nice compliments in the comment section.

“YOU F*CKING DID THAT MY QUEEN,” exclaimed a fan.

“God was so busy making you PERFECT he just rushed through me…,” said another fan.

“Ugh lookin goood, again, always killin da looks, yo killin it girl,” said a follower.

Other followers seemed to be imagining a world where they knew the dancer in real life.

“I love you you inspire me so much I wish one day I could meet you and be friend but will never happen lol,” said a follower.

“Lol imagine tickling you midway through the shoot and you losing your sh*t lmao,” said another follower.

Prior to this update, Tessa shared a sultry series of images in a white bra. She rocked a white dress shirt and a pair of unbuttoned jeans, as she stood on her knees.

In the first photo, Brooks tugged at the bikini bottoms with her hands, while giving a full pout for the camera.

The second photo showed the dancer in a similar pose, except this time, she leaned against several large rock formations.