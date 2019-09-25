Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe Flaunts Insane Physique In Yellow Bikini

Megan Rapinoe is a beast on and off the pitch. Just a month before embarking to France to secure a fourth world title for the U.S. women’s national soccer team in June, the star had her modeling debut when she graced the pages of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which came out in early May.

Several months after the edition’s release, Rapinoe’s photos still turn heads when they find their way on Instagram. That is what happened on Wednesday, when Sports Illustrated Swimsuit took to the popular social media platform to share a slideshows in which the athlete rocks a series of bikinis that put her powerful physique fully on display.

In the first photo of the post, Rapinoe can be seen lying on her side in the sand as she stuns in a mustard yellow two-piece bathing suit that consists of a small triangle top with thin straps that tie up behind her neck. She teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms whose straps sit higher on her sides, in a way that helps accentuate her chiseled obliques. In addition, her impressive abs are also in full view for all to admire. As Sports Illustrated Swimsuit pointed out, Rapinoe was captured by photographer Ben Watts in St. Lucia.

The post also includes two other photos. The second shows Rapinoe in a gold two-piece that consists of a bandeau top and matching bottoms as she jumps into the air to kick a soccer ball. The third snapshot shows the soccer star jumping on the beach in a way that highlights the musculature of her body.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared with its 2 million Instagram followers — had garnered more than 6,400 likes in just a few hours of being posted. The same time frame also brought in 150 comments to the photos, proving to be quite popular. Users of the social media app who are fans of the magazine — and Rapinoe — took to the comments section to praise her fierceness. However, quite a bit of users also used the space to criticize the athlete and question her patriotism.

This is, of course, nothing new. While Rapinoe has a lot of supporters, she also garnered some detractors after she said she wouldn’t go to the White House if the team won the World Cup, as The Inquisitr previously reported. President Donald Trump at the time tweeted at her, calling her patriotism into question.

“Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team,” the president tweeted.